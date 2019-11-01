Innovation, Excellence, and Ethical Business Practices Spur Modere's Success

Industry Leading, Global Live Clean Brand Disrupts its Distribution Channel



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modere (the "Company"), a healthy, safe and clean-lifestyle brand of food supplements, household and personal care products with a presence worldwide, is continuing exceptional growth across its key markets as it advances its innovative Social Retail model and exemplary business practices.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/441344/Modere_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/441344/Modere_Logo.jpg]



Modere has focused on product innovation for thirty years. Their clean label approach to product development is their conscious choice to eliminate unnecessary and potentially harmful ingredients commonly found in conventional formulations, because, as they claim, what they leave out is as important as what they include. Consumers can reduce exposure to the worrisome chemicals and compounds that surround them every day and transform their home into a haven for their family's health.



Modere has also pioneered a new product distribution strategy. The brand's innovative, consumer-centric, Social Retail business model harnesses the power of word-of-mouth and social media to market its products to consumers. Modere has capitalized on the power of e-commerce and social media to amplify an individual's vote of confidence by implementing a plan that incentivizes social commerce. The Company offers a simple and modest reward structure for Social Marketers and consumers alike whose recommendations attract and retain customers who purchase product directly from the Company through its ecommerce site. Their Social Marketers, who are independent sales representatives, are rewarded based on products sold due to their sharing and recommendation rather than the number of people recruited to sell products. Through the wide reach of the internet and social media, this pattern of sharing leads to repeat orders from new and existing customers and helps support the potential business opportunity for Social Marketers.



Modere reports recent analytics that testify to Social Retailing's robust success for the Company as well as its Social Marketers: The Company has achieved an impressive ten-to-one ratio of consumers to Social Marketers, more than 80% of revenue derives from purchases made by online consumers, and 35% of new consumers come from other consumer referrals. In the Company's European market, 92% of social marketers qualify for their earnings by generating new customer sales, while just 8% qualify through their own consumption purchases.



Modere CEO Asma Ishaq explains, "Our social commerce business model is designed to provide an independent salesforce a business platform that they can use to socially build a customer base to whom they provide effective, scientifically-substantiated products. It's also an innovative way to help people earn supplemental income without recruiting practices. We are proud to be doing something that has never been done before and that aligns with our core values and integrity as a company, and we're just getting started."



Values-driven business practices, protections and integrity are also a matter of course at Modere. The Company's stated policies and procedures prohibit discourteous, deceptive, misleading, unethical, or immoral conduct or practices by any of its associates. Its fully operational Social Marketer Education & Compliance team educates associates on the Company's policies and is also responsible for taking direct action against non-compliant behavior. The healthy, safe and clean-lifestyle brand was recently recognized by the Direct Selling Association (DSA) as one of only 32 companies to uphold and generate enhanced awareness of the association's high business ethics and consumer protection standards. Furthermore, in January of this year, Modere's accomplishments and integrity were recognized with a coveted A+ accreditation rating from the Better Business Bureau.



"We are committed to upholding the highest ethical business practices and promoting excellence and innovation in all that we do," added Ms. Ishaq. "We are extremely grateful for the DSA's recognition and for the accreditation and stellar rating from the BBB."



Every association with Modere and its products is intended to benefit the individual, whether as a consumer or Social Marketer. All products in the Company's portfolio are developed with a consistent focus on the brand's Live Clean philosophy and to its 10-step Quality Paradigm, which invokes stringent quality and production standards. The company's 300,000 square feet manufacturing facility is third-party certified by NSF and NSF for Sport. Modere's award-winning product range is backed by scientific testing and 13 patents, seven of which are attributed to its category-leading, exclusive Collagen Sciences Division.



About Modere Inc Modere (http://www.modere.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2629280-1&h=2529731970&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.modere.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.modere.com]) offers a category-leading portfolio of live clean lifestyle essentials including beauty and personal care, health and wellness, and household products that are equal parts safe, high-performing and scientifically designed. We believe modern health involves pure nutrition, a clean environment and safe ingredients across all our product categories. Modere brings a holistic, live clean approach to well-being, and our products reflect a commitment to excellence and innovation with tested formulas proven around the globe. The recipient of multiple third-party validations, our line includes products that are EPA Safer Choice-approved, EWG Verified(TM), NSF Certified and gray-water safe. The company is a proud supporter of Vitamin Angels®.



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/441344/Modere_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2629280-1&h=3521183436&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F441344%2FModere_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F441344%2FModere_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Mara Quigley, Steve Allen Media, mara@steveallenmedia.com, 661.255.8283



Web site: http://www.modere.com//



