QuantumClean® & ChemTrace® Show How to Reduce Wafer Fab CoO at SEMICON Europa 2018

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantumClean [http://www.quantumclean.com/] & ChemTrace [http://www.chemtrace.com/] will demonstrate how its ultra-high purity chamber tool part cleaning, proprietary coatings and microcontamination analytical testing can help reduce wafer fabrication Cost-of-Ownership (CoO). Solutions' information is available during show hours at SEMICON Europa at the Messe München Exhibition Center in Munich, Germany from November 13 -- 16, 2018 (booth A4510).



We will offer a series of presentations to inform IDMs, OEMs, OPMs and Foundries on how they can reduce CoO in the areas of ALD, CVD, Diffusion, Etch, Ion Implant, and PVD ultra-high purity cleaning and Parts Quality Monitoring customer solutions. Booth staff will discuss how -- cleaner chambers start-up quicker -- faster part turnaround times reduce inventory -- longer Mean Time Between Cleans improve productivity and reduce PM costs -- less aggressive cleaning methods and recoating extend part life.



"SEMICON Europa 2018 visitors can meet with our solution experts at our booth A4510 to learn how our differentiated service offerings can bring improvement to your operation by solving critical semiconductor process chamber part-related manufacturing challenges," explains Scott Nicholas, EVP.



ChemTrace(®) and QuantumClean(®) are units of the Semiconductor Services Business division of Ultra Clean Technology.



QuantumClean is the global leader in sub-10nm ultra-high purity outsourced process tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services, tool part life extension and process tool part optimization solutions to the semiconductor wafer fabrication, OEM and OPM industries.



Founded in 2000, QuantumClean operates innovative Advanced Technology Cleaning Centers(®) built on the premise of providing customers process improvement through consistently cleaner parts(®) that exceed industry standards. These solutions dramatically reduce our customers' total cost-of-ownership. With 1,500 employees in 18 facilities located in 8 countries, QuantumClean provides unsurpassed cleaning capability and convenience worldwide. quantumclean.com [http://www.quantumclean.com/]



For 25 years, ChemTrace has provided independent and analytical verification of process tool chamber part cleaning effectiveness. ChemTrace provides leading micro-contamination analysis of tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, DI water and airborne molecular contamination. With more than 120 employees in 4 labs located in 3 countries, ChemTrace offers unsurpassed microcontamination analysis and local convenience. chemtrace.com [http://www.chemtrace.com/]



