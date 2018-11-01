Volg ons op:
Bradesco Results in the 3rd Quarter of 2018

donderdag 1 november 2018 18:48 Economie
SAO PAULO, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The main figures obtained by Bradesco are presented below:

1. Recurring Net Income in the 3(rd) quarter recorded R$5.471 billion (an increase of 6% compared to the previous quarter and 13.7% compared to the same quarter of the previous year), representing R$3.08 per share with accrued profitability in the year over Shareholder's Equity of 19%.

2. Operating Income in the 3(rd) quarter recorded R$8.427 billion (an increase of 3.5% compared to the previous quarter and 24.8% compared to the same quarter of the previous year).

3. As for the source, the Recurring Net Income of the quarter is composed of R$4.01 billion from financial activities, representing 73.3% of the total, and of R$1.46 billion from insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds operations, representing 26.7% of the total.

4. Total Assets, in September 2018, recorded a balance of R$1.356 trillion, a growth of 3.9% compared to the last quarter. The return on Average Total Assets was 1.6%.

5. Expanded Loan Portfolio, in September 2018, reached R$523.431 billion, a growth of 1.6% compared to the previous quarter and 7.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

6. In the 3(rd )quarter, the Delinquency over 90 days reached 3.6%, a meaningful performance compared to the previous quarter and 7.5% compared to the same period of the previous year, allowing relevant reduction on Losses of Credits Provision Expenses: 23.3% compared to the same period of the previous year.

7. Fee and Commission Income decrease 0.6% compared to the 2(nd) quarter and increase 3.2% compared to the 3(rd) quarter of 2017, emphasizing the positive performance in almost all lines of business.

8. Personnel Expenses totaled R$5.006 billion in the first half, a increase of 3.6% compared to the same period of the previous year and Administrative Expenses totaled R$5.093 billion, a slight increase of 1.3% compared to the 3(rd) quarter of 2017.

9. Assets under Management totaled R$2.089 trillion, an increase of 4.9% compared to September 2017.

10. Shareholders' Equity, in September 2018, totaled R$115.670 billion, a growth of 4.9% compared to September 2017.

Complete Financial Statements are available on the Investor Relations website - bradesco.com.br/ir-en.

FURTHER INFORMATION: Investor Relations Area Tel.: +55 (11) 2194-0922 e-mail: investors@bradesco.com.br [mailto:investors@bradesco.com.br]

