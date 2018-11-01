eMolecules strengthens its strategic customer and supplier relationship teams

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eMolecules is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its senior leadership team. Paul Burke, formerly of Novartis, joins as Vice President of Procurement; Kemberlyn Wuerfel, formerly of ThermoFisher, joins as Vice President Strategic Partnerships, US; and Paul Edgard Clémençon, formerly of VWR, joins as Vice President Strategic Partnerships, Europe.



Paul Burke brings over 15 years of procurement experience following roles at Novartis, CA, culmination in the position of Executive Director, Global Head of Discovery Procurement. Paul holds a BA from College of the Holy Cross and an MBA from Babson College, and brings 15 years of experience in the Life Sciences industry and 11 years in global procurement. He will use this experience and assume responsibility for all aspects of procurement at eMolecules. Paul started his career in reagent formulations at Bayer Diagnostics and has since held several senior procurement roles at leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Amgen in Thousand Oaks.



"eMolecules offers the opportunity to work in a rewarding and dynamic environment for a company whose mission excites me," said Paul. "I will work with the management team to align the long-term procurement strategy of eMolecules with the goals of the organization and help create a winning proposition for our customers."



Kemberlyn joins the eMolecules team following 14 years at ThermoFisher and brings significant experience in the creation and structuring of long-term strategic relationships. She holds a degree in biology from Pepperdine University, and started her career as a research scientist at The Bowman Gray School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, NC. She held several roles within scientific research before transitioning into business roles that allowed her to apply her research experience to the biotech industry. Kemberlyn worked in scientific and clinical staffing for 6 years before becoming Regional Manager for Fisher Scientific. She spent a total of 14 years at Thermo Fisher Scientific in a variety of roles, culminating in Director, Business Development for Regional Corporate Accounts in 2014. During her tenure, she oversaw the growth of Thermo Fisher in Southern California.



"eMolecules has a fantastic global customer base for which I am looking forward to providing support," said Kemberlyn. "Working with our customers to directly align our products with their strategic requirements offers a great opportunity for eMolecules to provide life science researchers access to the products they need quickly and efficiently."



Paul Edgard Clémençon was the Director Sales and Marketing for VWR for Brazil and brings experience in developing long-term relationships with many global companies within the life sciences and related industries. He holds a degree in organic chemistry from the University of Applied Sciences, Basel, and an MBA from the University of Zurich. Paul started his career as a research associate at the Novartis Institute of Biomedical Research, Basel. Prior to joining eMolecules Paul worked in many Sales and Marketing roles within the chemical and lab distribution industry, predominantly with VWR. In 2009, Paul became Sales Director for Switzerland before taking on a challenging role of Director Sales and Marketing, based in São Paulo, Brazil from 2016.



"I believe eMolecules creates a winning proposition for anyone working within life sciences," said Paul. "I look forward to working as part of the eMolecules team creating our value proposition and developing close, strong relationships with our customers and excited to develop eMolecules into an integrated part of the drug discovery process."



About eMolecules: eMolecules provides information and availability data on over 30M different chemical or biology products. They provide custom integrated ecommerce software for both supply chains. These tools combined with their acquisition and aggregation greatly empower drug discovery researchers working in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academia, CRO and agrochemical industries. A privately-owned company based in San Diego, California, eMolecules was founded in 2005 and is represented by over 40 employees in 8 global locations.



