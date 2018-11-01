Dr. Anthony E. Lang Wins 2018 Weston Brain Institute International Outstanding Achievement Award

TORONTO, November 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Dr. Anthony E. Lang was presented with the 2018 Weston Brain Institute International Outstanding Achievement Award. This $40,000 award recognizes an exceptional researcher who has made significant advances in accelerating the development of therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases of aging through translational research, has demonstrated remarkable leadership, and has a record of impeccable citizenship in the research community. This year's prize was provided by The W. Garfield Weston Foundation, and was open to researchers based in Canada.



The Weston Brain Institute (the "Institute") operates in Canada and is the neuroscience branch of The W. Garfield Weston Foundation. The Institute's mandate is to accelerate the development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases of aging. To help achieve this, the Institute addresses gaps and inefficiencies in the funding market by supporting high-risk, high-reward translational projects, while leveraging world-class business and scientific expertise in a fast and flexible granting process. The Selfridges Group Foundation provides funds through its own branch of the Weston Brain Institute to support medical research into the treatment for brain disorders in Europe.



Ensuring the world learns of scientific advances in a timely manner is also critical to accelerating treatments. The Weston Brain Institute International Outstanding Achievement Award was created to recognize and highlight recent outstanding contributions of researchers in the global fight against these diseases.



Dr. Lang is considered the world leader in movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease (PD), and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), as evidenced by his more than 700 publications and 87,000 citations in the area.



His work was critical in bringing several drugs to market for Parkinson's disease, and has also been involved in developing cutting-edge therapeutic interventions for PD and PSP.



Dr. Lang helped create the MDS-UPDRS, the most commonly used scale globally to help diagnose PD and PSP patients and to determine their stage of disease progression. He was elected President of the Movement Disorders Society from 2007-2009, appointed as an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2010, and was chosen as an Honorary Member by the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society in 2014.



Past winners of this award are Dr. Peter St George-Hyslop (Professor, University of Toronto; 2016) and Prof. Nicholas Fox (Professor, University College London; 2017).



