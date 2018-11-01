Charles Bronfman Prize Accepting Nominations for 2019; Annual $100,000 Award Honors Young Humanitarians

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charles Bronfman Prize [http://www.thecharlesbronfmanprize.com/] announced its worldwide call for nominations for its 2019 Prize. The $100,000 annual award is presented to an individual or team whose innovative humanitarian work informed by Jewish values has significantly improved the world.



The deadline for nominations is January 15, 2019. Nomination forms and guidelines can be found on the Prize website [https://thecharlesbronfmanprize.org/nominations/]. An international panel of judges will select the 2019 Prize to be announced in fall, 2019.



Charles Bronfman is a visionary who seeks out innovative, bold ideas to improve the world. His commitment to investing in exceptional young leaders motivated his children, Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and Stephen Bronfman and their spouses Andrew Hauptman and Claudine Blondin Bronfman, to create The Charles Bronfman Prize in his honor in 2004.



Each year since, the Prize has celebrated the inspiration and impact of humanitarians under 50 whose endeavors inspire future generations.



"The outstanding individuals who receive The Charles Bronfman Prize are tackling the urgent problems of our day," said Ellen Bronfman Hauptman on behalf of the Prize founders. "We seek to identify and draw attention to innovators and systems-changers who are building organizations and bodies of work that have a positive impact on millions of people around the world."



"We are extremely proud," Stephen Bronfman added, "that in the past few weeks alone three Prize laureates have received notable recognition from others."



Rebecca Heller, director and co-founder of International Refugee Assistance Project and 2015 Prize recipient, was announced as a 2018 MacArthur Foundation "Genius" Fellow [https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/04/arts/macarthur-foundation-fellowship.html]. Sasha Chanoff, 2010 Prize awardee, founder and executive director of RefugePoint, received the Schwab Foundation / World Economic Forum Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award [https://www.refugepoint.org/2018/09/24/refugepoint-leaders-amy-slaughter-and-sasha-chanoff-honored-as-schwab-foundation-social-entrepreneurs-of-the-year/]. And the groundbreaking report, Infanticide and Abuse: The torture and deaths of children with disabilities in Kenya, by Eric Rosenthal, 2013 recipient, founder and executive director of Disability Rights International, was featured on BBC World News [https://youtu.be/t8GiXXbzuhI] and other international media.



"They and the other past Prize recipients [https://thecharlesbronfmanprize.org/recipients-at-a-glance/] are family," Charles Bronfman notes. "Their receiving this award is just the beginning of our relationship with them."



Their global impact encompasses such diverse issues as environment, medicine, education, humanitarian relief and human rights.



The Charles Bronfman Prize Foundation, a United States 501(c(3) corporation headquartered in New York, administers the Prize.



