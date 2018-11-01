Mitsubishi Motors Australia Ltd. Partners With Fleet Complete to Bring Powerful Fleet Management Solutions to Australia

ADELAIDE, Australia, November 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Mitsubishi Motors Australia Limited (MMAL) today announced the launch of its new Fleet Management solution, Mitsubishi Motors Fleet iQ [https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com.au/fleet/fleet-iq ].



Mitsubishi Motors Fleet iQ is designed to offer Mitsubishi's fleet customers an array of services and solutions that enhance mobile resource visibility, safety, and uptime, while reducing total cost of ownership. Mitsubishi Motors Fleet iQ will harness Fleet Complete's CONNVEX(TM) [https://www.connvex.com ], a cloud-based data analytics platform for connected vehicles, to create customizable solutions that are aimed at maximizing fleet efficiency and effectiveness.



Mitsubishi Motors Fleet iQ will provide customers with insights into several areas of their vehicle operations, including the ability to monitor driver behaviour such as speeding, idling, rapid acceleration, harsh braking and cornering. The devices will transmit real-time vehicle location data, monitor fuel usage, idle time, and report on vehicle diagnostics. This allows for a deeper understanding of how their fleet vehicles are used and, ultimately, how they can be used to reduce operating cost while maximizing revenue generation opportunities.



The launch of Mitsubishi Motors Fleet iQ will provide customers with the unique ability to have their vehicles connected with a fleet management solution before they hit the road for the first time. This model will help encourage the adoption of this technology by providing companies with an efficient way to connect their vehicles, while avoiding the associated financial and productivity costs grounding their fleet.



"The introduction of our connected fleet vehicle solution is an exciting step forward as we differentiate our fleet proposition to deliver concrete, actionable insights into our customer's fleet operations with the aim to improve fleet effectiveness and returns. We have the ability to provide better service to fleet customers, through a heightened level of business insights and data collection - and in turn drive both value and vehicle sales in the fleet sector," said Fulvio Fattore, Head of Fleet for Mitsubishi Motors Australia.



"We are excited to join forces with Mitsubishi Motors Australia Limited. This partnership will fast-track the availability of connected fleet management solutions to businesses across Australia, and we have joined forces with Mitsubishi, knowing that they offer fleet solutions to businesses of all sizes, and all requirements," said Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete.



"Through leveraging our CONNVEX connected vehicle infrastructure, we are confident this partnership will enable Mitsubishi to provide a cost-effective fleet solution, helping their fleet customers throughout Australia thrive."



For more information please visit mitsubishi-motors.com.au/fleet/fleet-iq [https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com.au/fleet/fleet-iq ]



About Mitsubishi Motors Corporation



Mitsubishi Motors is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle - in 2009, which was followed with Outlander PHEV in 2013 - the plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, The Philippines and Russia. Models such as the Pajero Sport, Triton, ASX and Outlander play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2017 was 1,101,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2017 was 2.19 trillion yen.



About Fleet Complete(R) Fleet Complete(R) is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 500,000 subscribers and over 30,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com [http://www.fleetcomplete.com ]



Media contact: David Prusinski, EVP, Sales and Marketing, Fleet Complete, david.prusinski@fleetcomplete.com, marketing@fleetcomplete.com



