New TITUS Machine Learning Capabilities Enable Greater Confidence in Identifying and Protecting Critical Data

OTTAWA, Ontario, November 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



TITUS' Intelligent Protection Offers Machine Learning Driven by Classification to Reduce Risk of Data Loss



TITUS [https://www.titus.com/company.php ], a leading provider of data protection solutions, today announced TITUS Intelligent Protection [http://www.titus.com/machinelearning ], which adds breakthrough machine learning advances to its TITUS Classification Suite for Windows and TITUS Illuminate solutions [http://www.titus.com/products ]. With TITUS Intelligent Protection, customers can build and deploy a model based on company-specific data protection needs while leveraging machine learning to provide additional consistency and accuracy to data protection initiatives.



TITUS Intelligent Protection enables TITUS customers to train their solutions to add an element of automation to the identification and classification of documents and emails. This blend of rule-based and automatic or suggested classification means customers can benefit from the efficiencies of machine learning to both complement and enhance their data protection strategy.



"As much as we want people to be our strongest security link, they can benefit from the assistance machine learning provides," said Mark Cassetta, senior vice president, product management and strategy for TITUS. "Machine learning is the first technology that actually scales and produces a repeatable way for expert views and definitions, in any enterprise, to be made available to every employee. By enabling organizations to harness the power of machine learning in concert with their current information security policies, TITUS Intelligent Protection offers the ability to scale their existing data protection strategy efficiently and effectively, without placing an additional burden on their employees."



Disrupting the data protection market



Organizations have embraced the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to evaluate and understand the massive amounts of data generated and consumed daily. While there has been thoughtful application of these technologies to address information management and Big Data challenges, many still look for a 'silver bullet' solution when thinking about machine learning and security. The use of machine learning to replace or help data protection decisions that traditionally rested on the shoulders of employees has the potential to change the way organizations approach data security initiatives. For this to be successful, organizations require a pragmatic approach that builds on how they currently leverage machine learning.



Machine learning enables organizations to automate processes based on existing information, create policies with a high degree of confidence while offering a frictionless experience for end users. TITUS provides a data-driven workflow that is designed to build valuable information from which knowledge can be derived. This thoughtful, pragmatic methodology enables organizations to create a data protection strategy that best suits their unique needs.



"The identification and classification of unstructured data for data loss protection use cases has always been one of the most labor-intensive, difficult tasks in securing sensitive data. With the IT security skills shortage more pronounced than ever, leveraging machine learning to bring a greater level of automation to the task could go a long way toward helping enterprises better secure their intellectual property and other mission critical data," said Paula Musich, research director in the security and risk management practice at Enterprise Management Associates, a Boulder-based IT market research and consulting firm.



Properly identifying an organization's unique data



TITUS Intelligent Protection extends the capabilities of the company's industry-leading Classification Suite for Windows and TITUS Illuminate to reduce ambiguity in information identification and classification, and to enhance the consistency in which policies are applied. Applying machine learning in this way augments the work of IT and security administrators, providing them with increased confidence in how information is identified and protected. Capabilities immediately available include:





- Confident automation and protection of sensitive information: As organizations

look to deploy data protection across all employees, they seek opportunities to

minimize the friction that inherently comes with such a move as much as possible.

TITUS Intelligent Protection offers organizations the ability to build and train

models that reflect the sensitive information unique to their organization. This

enables the organization to confidently apply automation to the detection,

classification and protection of their sensitive data.

- Machine learning-assisted classification: With the integration of TITUS Intelligent

Protection capabilities, users will see a recommended classification for content

they've created based on the recommendation of their machine learning model. This

lifts the burden from end users, who then only need to simply confirm the

classification as opposed to determining the category on their own.

- Extend intelligence to the ecosystem: After TITUS applies intelligence to identify

sensitive information, that identity travels with the data. This helps optimize an

organization's security strategy by bringing a rich set of context to rights

management and/or data loss prevention solutions, including cloud access security

brokers (CASBs) and/or next-generation firewalls (NGFWs).





TITUS customers can apply any or all of these capabilities, ensuring a data protection strategy that meets their unique needs.



Availability



TITUS Classification Suite for Windows with TITUS Intelligent Protection and TITUS Illuminate with TITUS Intelligent Protection are immediately available worldwide.



Additional Resources:





- Learn more about TITUS Intelligent Protection

[http://www.titus.com/machinelearning ]

- Learn more about TITUS Classification Suite for Windows

[http://www.titus.com/products ]

- Learn more about TITUS Illuminate [http://www.titus.com/products ]





About TITUS



TITUS solutions enable organizations to discover, classify, protect, analyze and confidently share information. Organizations use TITUS to meet regulatory compliance requirements by identifying and securing unstructured data - on the desktop, on mobile devices, and in the cloud. Millions of users in over 120 countries trust TITUS to keep their data compliant and secure, including some of the largest financial institutions and manufacturing companies in the world, government and military organizations across the G-7 and Australia, and Fortune 2000 companies. More information is available at http://www.titus.com.







Media Contact:

Kelly O'Dwyer-Manuel,

Senior Communications Manager,

TITUS,

Kelly.odm@titus.com ,

Ph: 613-820-5111 x233













