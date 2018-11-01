Powerful STEM Robotics "Boson Kit" available across Europe

SHANGHAI, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading STEM hardware solution provider DFRobot has expanded its supply of its STEM Robotic resource Boson Kit for schools, (https://www.dfrobot.com/boson [https://www.dfrobot.com/boson]) across Europe. The high quality, low cost teaching resource is now available through established education sector resellers.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/777617/DFRobot_Boson_Europe.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/777617/DFRobot_Boson_Europe.jpg]



Boson Kit, which won a Teach Primary award in 2018, is already used in schools across the world. Primary and secondary schools across Europe will now be able to buy the resource for their STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) teaching.



DFRobot's Boson Kit is an education resource providing a set of modularised electronic building blocks designed for young inventors and STEM educators. Launched in June 2017, more than 5,000 schools around the world already use Boson Kit as a highly effective learning resource.



Boson breaks down complicated circuits into simple, functional modules that are easy to understand. The kit requires no coding or soldering and is ideal as a STEM classroom teaching tool. The resource is also up-gradable to platforms such as micro:bit and Arduino, supporting Scratch, MakeCode, JavaScript, Python and C programming languages.



Boson offers an impressive variety of over 50 modules across the Input, Output, Function and Power categories. Its modules are not only magnetic and LEGO compatible but also attachable to Velcro pads, screws and whiteboards.



FEATURES





-- Ideally designed to cultivate student's programming skills

-- Suitable for ages 8+

-- Supports sound, light and motion interaction;

-- 12-project tutorials from beginner to advanced levels.

To find out the contact details of your nearest reseller or for businesses wanting to become a Boson Kit distributor, please contact:



E: bd@dfrobot.com [mailto:bd@dfrobot.com]

M: +86-21-61620183-612



About DFRobot



DFRobot is a robotics and open source hardware provider, dedicated to creating innovative, user-friendly products that foster a strong community of learning. DFRobot collaborates with multiple tech giants including Intel and Microsoft and has a product catalog boasting over 1,000 components and widgets including sensors, robotic platforms, communication modules and 3D printers. DFRobot is one of the early evangelists of the Maker Movement and strongly supports greater access to the maker culture.



CONTACT: Carina Lin, 86-13859305187



Web site: https://www.dfrobot.com/boson/



