Inspiring a New Generation of Creatives Around the World With the Launch of the Absolut Creative Competition

Absolut is launching the global Absolut Creative Competition in 20 countries across the world with the mission to find the next bold creative voice of the brand. The competition entries will be judged by three leading creative voices, with some exciting announcements still to come.



The competition aims to celebrate creativity and harness the power artists have to envision and create a better tomorrow. The competition launches globally on November 1st and artworks can be submitted via http://www.absolut.com/competition until January 31st.



Over the last four decades Absolut has worked with over 550 of the world's boldest artists including Keith Haring, Arman Armand, Romero Britto and Maurizio Cattelan, resulting in over 800 art pieces being created. Today Absolut is launching the biggest effort in its history, encouraging creatives from all over the world to create expressions that bring alive what one of the company's brand beliefs mean to them. The beliefs are centered on creating a more open, equal and inclusive world!



The competition winner will be selected by a global jury as well as have their work amplified on Absolut's social media and digital channels. They will also then have their work displayed on a globally iconic OOH site such as Piccadilly Circus, Times Square. The winners will also receive a EUR20,000 cash prize, and be invited to the global announcement event in May 2019.



The global jury selected to judge the competition so far includes Aaron Cezar, the founding director of the London based Delphina Institute, where over the last ten years he has positioned the Delphina Foundation as a meeting point and incubator of creative talent, forming partnerships with leading institutions internationally. The final two judges will be announced in the coming weeks.



Sina Neubrandt, Senior Global Marketing Manager says: "Creativity can spark conversation and drive change. This is why Absolut's latest campaign celebrates the power that creativity has for making a real difference in the world. We're excited to see the entries and celebrate the winner in May."



Watch the film here:https://youtu.be/aFmmiIptIPw



Please visit the competition website at http://www.absolut.com/competition page link and follow us on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.



