Enerkem appoints Peter J. Nieuwenhuizen as Vice President, Technology Strategy & Deployment

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Enerkem Inc., [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2596333-1&h=3520278944&u=https%3A%2F%2Fenerkem.com%2F&a=Enerkem%C2%A0Inc.%2C] a world-leading waste-to-biofuels and chemicals producer , announced today that Peter J. Nieuwenhuizen has joined its leadership team as Vice President, Technology Strategy & Deployment.



The company has created this new position within its leadership team to lead the development and innovation of the Enerkem technology as well as the acceleration of the company's impact on a global scale.



"Peter is a seasoned leader who brings over 25 years of international experience in the chemical industry", said Dominique Boies, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Enerkem. "We are pleased to welcome him as we develop sustainable waste management processes, as well as the biofuels and green chemicals of the future."



Throughout his career, Mr. Nieuwenhuizen held senior roles in the areas of strategy, sales and marketing, supply chain management and research, development and innovation. Prior to joining Enerkem, he held the position of Chief Technology Officer and Director of Sustainability at AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals. AkzoNobel, now Nouryon, and Enerkem are currently both partners in Europe's first advanced waste-to-chemicals facility in Rotterdam [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2596333-1&h=493377734&u=https%3A%2F%2Fenerkem.com%2Fnewsroom%2F%3Fcommunique_id%3D122566&a=Europe%27s+first+advanced+waste-to-chemicals+facility+in+Rotterdam], the Netherlands. In addition to AkzoNobel, he has served as Global Marketing Director at Supresta LLC, a company specializing in flame retardant technologies and chemicals, and as Consultant for the chemistry and energy department at Arthur D. Little, which is where he started his passion for circular and biobased chemistries.



"I'm thrilled to be joining Enerkem at this time, and to contribute to develop its technology as a key competitive advantage at the forefront of the circular economy", mentions Peter J. Nieuwenhuizen, Vice President, Technology Strategy & Deployment. "Enerkem's technology has been many years in the making, and now all the lights are green to deploy the company's technology to solve some of the world's most pressing environmental issues, including a possible solution to plastic waste."



About Enerkem



Enerkem produces advanced biofuels and renewable chemicals from waste. Its disruptive proprietary technology converts non-recyclable, non-compostable municipal solid waste into methanol, ethanol and other widely-used chemicals. Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Canada, Enerkem operates a full-scale commercial facility in Alberta as well as an innovation centre in Quebec. Enerkem's facilities are built as prefabricated systems based on the company's modular manufacturing infrastructure that can be deployed globally. Enerkem's technology is a prime example of how a true circular economy can be achieved by diversifying the energy mix and by making everyday products greener while offering a smart, sustainable alternative to landfilling and incineration.



