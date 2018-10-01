CRB opens second office in Europe, hires Bernd Müller

STUTTGART, Germany, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB Group GmbH [https://www.crbgroup.com/], one of Europe's leading providers of design and consulting solutions for the global life science marketplace, has announced the opening of a second office in Europe. The new office, located in Stuttgart, supports the growing need for experts in project execution to support the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in the region.



"The opening of operations for CRB in Germany strategically aligns with our clients' growth in the region over the last decade and allows us to serve their needs locally," CRB president, Ryan Schroeder, said. "In addition, Germany's commitment to research and manufacturing in the life science industry makes it a natural fit for the expertise of our team."



CRB has hired Bernd Müller as the project team leader in the Stuttgart office. Müller has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, managing teams on major projects for European companies, including Octapharma, CSL Behring, Roche Diagnostics, Boehringer Ingelheim and more.



"The addition of Bernd in Stuttgart to our European network is key to our continued growth in the region," Eric Unrau, CRB's regional leader for Europe, said. "Whether it's a small research study or a complex construction project, we will be able to better serve our clients by having a team that is "on the ground.""



CRB's offices in Basel, Switzerland and Stuttgart, Germany will continue to focus on life science projects in Europe.



About CRB:



CRB is a privately held company that has built a 30+ year reputation as the leading provider of design and consulting solutions for the global life science marketplace. Founded in 1984 as a single three-person office, CRB has grown to a team of more than 1,000 in 16 offices serving clients throughout the world. The European team executes design and consulting projects across each of CRB's markets, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, science + technology and food + beverage.



