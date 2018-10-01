Roche signs collaboration agreement to expand access to therapy information by integrating insulin data from connected pens to its open ecosystem

- Roche accelerates growth of its digital health solutions by building on its successful collaboration with Novo Nordisk.



- Under the terms of the development and collaboration agreement, the partners will integrate insulin data from Novo Nordisk's connected pen to Roche's open ecosystem, synchronising with its suite of digital diabetes management solutions including mySugr.



- Both companies are dedicated to driving the advancements of digital health solutions to ease the constant burden of therapy management for people with diabetes, their caregivers, and healthcare systems.



BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that it has signed a development and collaboration agreement with Novo Nordisk, a global leader in innovating the therapy of diabetes and obesity. Under the terms of this agreement, Roche and Novo Nordisk will work together to integrate insulin dosage information from Novo Nordisk's connected pen technology into Roche's open ecosystem, communicating with its digital diabetes management solutions including mySugr. People with diabetes spend an average of one hour per day on self-care(i) and have to make up to 50 therapy decisions daily. Digital health solutions have the potential to ease this constant burden and as such to support better therapy adherence and improved outcomes.



"We believe in the tremendous benefits integrated digital diabetes management solutions can bring to people with diabetes, caregivers and healthcare systems as part of an open ecosystem and are excited to partner with Novo Nordisk to further drive innovation in this area," says Marcel Gmuender, Global Head of Roche Diabetes Care. "The integration of insulin pen data in our digital health solutions such as mySugr will make it much easier for people with diabetes and their caregivers to track the effect of insulin on blood glucose levels. This enables more efficient and targeted decision support, as they can act on near real-time insights to optimise the personalised diabetes management thereby reducing the risk of costly secondary complications and contributing to improved therapy outcomes and better quality of life."



"This collaboration is an important step forward in our ongoing and successful partnership with Roche," said Anders Toft, Corporate Vice President of Commercial Innovation at Novo Nordisk. "Digital health solutions like mySugr are already helping thousands of patients. By integrating Novo Nordisk connected technology with mySugr, we can further ease the day-to-day burden of disease management and provide data-based insights to improve the dialogue between patients and caregivers."



About Roche Diabetes Care Roche Diabetes Care is pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and services for more than 40 years. Being a global leader in integrated diabetes management, more than 5,000 employees in over 100 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk to achieve more time in their target range and experience true relief from the daily therapy routines. Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with caregivers, healthcare providers and payers to optimally manage this complex condition and contribute to sustainable care structures. Under the brand Accu-Chek and in collaboration with partners, Roche Diabetes Care creates value by providing integrated solutions to monitor glucose levels, deliver insulin and track as well as contextualize relevant data points for a successful therapy. By establishing a leading open ecosystem, connecting devices, digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care will enable optimal personalised diabetes management and thus improve therapy outcomes. Since 2017, mySugr with its world-leading mobile diabetes management app and services is part of Roche Diabetes Care. For more information, please visit www.accu-chek.com and www.mysugr.com [http://www.mysugr.com/].



About Roche Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible. Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in-vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Roche has been recognised as the Group Leader in sustainability within the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Industry ten years in a row by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2017 employed about 94,000 people worldwide. In 2017, Roche invested CHF 10.4 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 53.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com [http://www.roche.com/].



All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



