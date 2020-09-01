The New Rolls-Royce Ghost

GOODWOOD, England, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting the minimalist philosophy that underpins New Ghost, highlights of this transformative motor car are listed in short form below. Full details are available at thenewghost.com [http://thenewghost.com/]



-- The most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet

-- Succeeds the most successful product in the marque's 116-year history

-- Reflects 'Post Opulent' design philosophy, rejecting superficial

expressions of wealth

-- Built on rigid aluminium Rolls-Royce spaceframe architecture

-- All-wheel drive and all-wheel steering for unprecedented poise and

surefootedness

-- World first Planar suspension system significantly increases agility and

effortlessness

-- Equipped with hallmark 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, delivering

571PS and 850nm

-- For effortless egress, doors now electrically open as well as close

-- Interior components tuned to specific resonant frequency to create a

sense of serenity

-- Down lit Pantheon grille discreetly illuminates Rolls-Royce iconography

-- Illuminated Fascia debuts featuring Ghost nameplate surrounded by more

than 850 stars

