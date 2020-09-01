Volg ons op:
The New Rolls-Royce Ghost

dinsdag 1 september 2020 15:41 Economie
GOODWOOD, England, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting the minimalist philosophy that underpins New Ghost, highlights of this transformative motor car are listed in short form below. Full details are available at thenewghost.com [http://thenewghost.com/]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1247008/Rolls_Royce_Ghost.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1247008/Rolls_Royce_Ghost.jpg ]


-- The most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet
-- Succeeds the most successful product in the marque's 116-year history
-- Reflects 'Post Opulent' design philosophy, rejecting superficial
expressions of wealth
-- Built on rigid aluminium Rolls-Royce spaceframe architecture
-- All-wheel drive and all-wheel steering for unprecedented poise and
surefootedness
-- World first Planar suspension system significantly increases agility and
effortlessness
-- Equipped with hallmark 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, delivering
571PS and 850nm
-- For effortless egress, doors now electrically open as well as close
-- Interior components tuned to specific resonant frequency to create a
sense of serenity
-- Down lit Pantheon grille discreetly illuminates Rolls-Royce iconography
-- Illuminated Fascia debuts featuring Ghost nameplate surrounded by more
than 850 stars
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1247008/Rolls_Royce_Ghost.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1247008/Rolls_Royce_Ghost.jpg]

CONTACT: Matthew Jones, Head of Global Product Communications, +44 (0) 7815 245929, matthew.jones@rolls-roycemotorcars.com

