Raiffeisen Bank International Launches RaiConnect Powered by Moxtra

CUPERTINO, California, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivering on consumer expectations in the digital age has been a key focus for businesses in recent years, yet the importance of meeting these expectations has accelerated drastically in light of the global pandemic. In order to provide an exceptional high-touch digital experience for its customers, Raiffeisen Bank International [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2903800-1&h=2293528858&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rbinternational.com%2Fen%2Fhomepage.html&a=Raiffeisen+Bank+International] (RBI) today announces the launch of RaiConnect, a "virtual branch" service featuring a full suite of collaborative modules and ePaper workflows in partnership with Moxtra [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2903800-1&h=1007466686&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmoxtra.com%2F&a=Moxtra]. RaiConnect is an app now available for RBI's premium private individual and corporate clients. Through RaiConnect customers can connect with their relationship managers, exchange documents, have video conversations, receive information via screen sharing, and much more at the highest security standards.



The cooperation between Moxtra and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) started when Moxtra took part in RBI's global Fintech Partnership Program - the Elevator Lab [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2903800-1&h=142322427&u=https%3A%2F%2Felevator-lab.com%2F&a=Elevator+Lab] - and ran a successful Proof Of Concept with one of RBI's subsidiary banks. This success has been the basis for the newly signed contract.



RaiConnect provides convenient access to RBI Relationship Managers and a variety of tools for a comprehensive remote banking experience. Since Moxtra's platform has been built over the last eight years in partnership with some of the world's leading financial institutions, RaiConnect also features encryption with the highest security standards, as well as rigorous compliance and auditability built in. It helps clients to choose the form of communication that suits them best. Whether clients simply want to leave a text or voice message, start a thread on a topic, or have a live meeting by audio or video chat, the relationship manager is always available for online discussion. Clients can exchange files and documents within RaiConnect and comment on them and can also share a screen to facilitate better understanding.



RaiConnect is a mobile and web application which helps clients to manage their financial life in an easy and secure way. A short video demonstrating how the solution works in real life can be found here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2903800-1&h=4261370945&u=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FPCE29R0kPy4&a=here].



"RaiConnect App brings to our premium and corporate clients a new possibility to get remote, ongoing support and the high-touch service that they are used to getting when visiting our bank locations. As of now, they can do this conveniently and directly via their smartphones," said Zsofia Jokai, RaiConnect product owner of RBI. "By utilizing the various collaboration tools available through RaiConnect, our Relationship Managers have the ability to communicate transactions and provide advisory services conveniently and securely. We have always been committed to evolving the banking experience to exceed our clients' expectations and RaiConnect is another step in doing this."



The application is already available in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Hungary, Kosovo and Albania. The application is set to become available in four more countries - Austria, Romania, Belarus and Croatia - in the weeks ahead.



Available as a standalone web and mobile app or as an extension of a business's existing website or mobile app, Moxtra's Customer Collaboration Platform allows companies from enterprise to small businesses to deliver premiere service on digital channels -- under their brand.



"For today's consumers, on-demand, digital experiences are no longer perks -- they are expectations. It is vital for businesses to transform in order to provide OneStop digital experiences. With RaiConnect, we partnered with RBI to create a 'virtual branch' where RBI's premium clients can receive the quality, timely service that they've come to expect from Raiffeisen Bank -- at their fingertips," said Karrtik Rao, Strategic Business Solutions at Moxtra. "We live in a mobile-first world and translating the in-branch customer experience is key to both evolving existing customer expectations and attracting a new generation of consumers."



Moxtra allows the easy integration of external systems of record, including document management systems, CRMs, transaction management systems, and more - to be a seamless part of a collaborative conversation. Additionally, Moxtra provides sophisticated relationship management capabilities to lend structure to the organization managing client relationships while also allowing companies to track and measure how internal business groups are performing against goals.



RaiConnect is currently available by invitation only for premium and private customers. Customers should ask their dedicated Relationship Manager in order to receive a unique invitation link via email to activate the RaiConnect app. To learn more about Raiffeisen Bank International, visit https://www.rbinternational.com/en/homepage.html [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2903800-1&h=2642077437&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rbinternational.com%2Fen%2Fhomepage.html&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rbinternational.com%2Fen%2Fhomepage.html].



For more information about Moxtra, visit https://moxtra.com/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2903800-1&h=1902735125&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmoxtra.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmoxtra.com%2F].



About Moxtra Moxtra powers digital branches for organizations to engage with customers. In today's world, businesses need a digital branch where premiere service can be delivered to customers. Moxtra powers OneStop Customer Portals, complete with collaborative capabilities such as secure messaging, document collaboration, video meetings, digital signature, cloud storage and more. By creating branded digital channels of engagement that build relationships, digital branches help businesses retain and grow customers, manage their distributed organization and lower costs for doing business.



With deep roots in business collaboration and engagement, Moxtra was co-founded in 2012 by Subrah Iyar, WebEx founder and former CEO, and Stanley Huang, former WebEx Senior Director of Engineering. Moxtra is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in London, New York, Amsterdam, Bengaluru, Shanghai and Singapore. To learn more about enabling a digital branch for your business, visit [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2903800-1&h=1048964434&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmoxtra.com%2F&a=%C2%A0]moxtra.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2903800-1&h=1294916628&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmoxtra.com%2F&a=moxtra.com] and follow the company on [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2903800-1&h=1021798931&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fmoxtra&a=%C2%A0]LinkedIn [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2903800-1&h=3148702309&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fmoxtra&a=LinkedIn] and on [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2903800-1&h=3123542822&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FPoweredByMoxtra&a=%C2%A0]Twitter [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2903800-1&h=1366488996&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FPoweredByMoxtra&a=Twitter].



About Raiffeisen Bank International RBI regards Austria, where it is a leading corporate and investment bank, as well as Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) as its home market. 13 markets of the region are covered by subsidiary banks. Additionally, the RBI Group comprises numerous other financial service providers, for instance in leasing, asset management or M&A.



Around 46,000 employees service 16.7 million customers through 2,000 business outlets, the by far largest part thereof in CEE. RBI's shares are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The Austrian regional Raiffeisen banks own around 58.8 per cent of the shares, the remainder is in free float. Within the Austrian Raiffeisen Banking Group, RBI is the central institute of the regional Raiffeisen banks and other affiliated credit institutions.



