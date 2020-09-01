DSM finalizes repurchase of shares to cover stock dividend

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 27,328 of its own shares in the period from 24 August 2020 up to and including 28 August 2020 at an average price of EUR134.92. This is in accordance with the repurchase announced on 7 August 2020, covering commitments for interim stock dividend. The consideration of this repurchase was EUR3.7 million.



This repurchase concludes the program to repurchase 200,000 shares for a total consideration of EUR26 million.



For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced 7 August, 2020' [https://www.dsm.com/corporate/investors/shares/share-buy-back-program.html].



Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about EUR10 billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com [http://www.dsm.com/].



