The Iconic Tabletop Radio Gets a DAB+ Refresh

BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivoli Audio, always known for its simple to use and timeless designed audio products announces the release of the Model One+ - a DAB radio that combines analogue inspired style and functionality.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245553/l_M1P_OakBlk_Desk.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245553/l_M1P_OakBlk_Desk.jpg]



The classic Model One tabletop radio, designed twenty years ago, has had a makeover to reflect the growing market share of Digital Audio Broadcasting technology. With a newly designed face, the Model One+ oozes timeless design with clean lines and practicality with the simple knobs. The old school aesthetics of this radio offer the same classic charm as the original Model One for bedrooms, kitchens, offices, or living room.



The top firing speaker produces high-quality audio that can be enjoyed anywhere in the home, whether listening to DAB+, FM, Bluetooth(®), or wired auxiliary sources. Hands-on controls, including their iconic tuning dial and five available preset buttons, allow you to jump quickly between your favorite stations. The accompanying full-function remote control gives access to more features, including alarm and display settings for the high-quality LED screen.



Tivoli Audio's classic radio line up have always resonated with tastemakers. The Model One+ is available in the classic walnut/beige, and now the new grey/white, and oak/black designs. These two new colour-ways are exclusive to the Model One+.



As with all Tivoli Audio products, the Model One+ balances style, audio quality and ease of use. Always fitting into any trend, the Model One+ will add a little bit of old and new in your home.



Tivoli Audio Model One+ EUR249 For stockists: www.tivoliaudio.eu [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2902815-1&h=4180024206&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.tivoliaudio.eu%2F&a=www.tivoliaudio.eu]



About Tivoli Audio: Tivoli Audio manufactures and markets award-winning audio products known for their high-quality audio, simple functionality, and unique yet timeless design. Founded in 2000, Tivoli Audio has developed into a popular brand with luxury hotels such as Ritz Carlton, W Hotels and SoHo Grand to enhance their guest's stay. Today, Tivoli Audio products are sold in over 30 countries worldwide.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245553/l_M1P_OakBlk_Desk.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2902815-1&h=1794245421&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1245553%2Fl_M1P_OakBlk_Desk.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1245553%2Fl_M1P_OakBlk_Desk.jpg]



CONTACT: For more information and images please contact press@tivoliaudio.com



Web site: http://www.tivoliaudio.com/



