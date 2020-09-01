Falcon.io To Present Spark Marketing Track at TechBBQ Digital

This year, Falcon.io will host their annual Spark Conference in the form of a marketing track at TechBBQ Digital



COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Falcon.io, a leading social media management platform provider, announced it will sponsor a marketing track at startup and innovation summit TechBBQ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2903883-1&h=2414286302&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftechbbq.dk%2F&a=TechBBQ]. Due to COVID-19 health and safety measures, Falcon.io will host four virtual sessions at TechBBQ Digital as an alternative to its annual Spark Conference. TechBBQ Digital will be held virtually from Copenhagen, Denmark on September 17 & 18(th )and will feature success stories from and by digital natives. Get 30% off your ticket price here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2903883-1&h=2856546760&u=https%3A%2F%2Fti.to%2Ftechbbq%2Fdigital%2Fdiscount%2FSpark_discount&a=here] and visit techbbq.dk [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2903883-1&h=3066270234&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftechbbq.dk%2F&a=techbbq.dk] for more information.



For the last two years, Falcon.io has welcomed digital marketers of all levels to connect, learn and grow at its annual Spark Conference. Spark at TechBBQ Digital 2020 will be a one-time endeavor and pending the state of global health and safety measures, Falcon.io plans to return to an in-person Spark event as early as 2021.



"The reality of potentially having to cancel or postpone a standalone physical version of the Spark Conference was not an option for the Falcon.io team," said Dino Kuckovic, Director of Community and Events at Falcon.io. "It was clear we'd need to organize a virtual event, and TechBBQ was an ideal partner to collaborate with. We like the close-knit, hands-on community around Spark and with a partner like TechBBQ we've been able to create a strong program. Plan A was great, but Plan B will make us stronger."



The two-day TechBBQ conference is centered around the overarching theme "Resilience" and Falcon.io's marketing track was designed with this theme in mind and aims to be a guiding light in the path towards recovery.



The Spark marketing track program will include: Session 1: Keynote - Budget Friendly Social Media Marketing For Startups Session 2: Keynote - Social Media ROI: Difficult Times Call for More Measurable Results Session 3: Keynote - How Social Can Drive Your Startup Growth and Community Building Session 4: Panel - Born to Be Digital: What Gen Z Wants From New Tech & Social Media



"Collaborations with key ecosystem stakeholders are essential to the TechBBQ experience," said Benjamin Notlev, CCO at TechBBQ. "We always seek to partner with organizations who challenge the status quo and believe in using technology for good. We are therefore super excited to be partnering with Falcon.io to bring a world class Marketing Track to TechBBQ Digital!"



For more program information, visit TechBBQ Digital [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2903883-1&h=1802053846&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftechbbq.dk%2F&a=TechBBQ+Digital] and get 30% off your TechBBQ ticket price here [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2903883-1&h=2856546760&u=https%3A%2F%2Fti.to%2Ftechbbq%2Fdigital%2Fdiscount%2FSpark_discount&a=here].



About Falcon.io Falcon.io, a Cision company, offers an integrated SaaS platform for social media listening, engaging, publishing, measuring, advertising, benchmarking and managing customer data. The company enables their clients to explore the full potential of digital marketing by managing multiple customer touchpoints from one platform. Falcon.io's diverse and global client portfolio includes Carlsberg, Toyota, William Grant & Sons, Momondo, Panasonic, Coca-Cola, and many more. For more information, visit falcon.io [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2903883-1&h=1926381355&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.falcon.io%2F&a=falcon.io].



About TechBBQ TechBBQ is Scandinavia's largest startup & innovation summit, which gathers more than 7,000 Danish, Nordic and International tech entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators of tomorrow. TechBBQ Digital 2020 will look at recent lessons learned how as a tech ecosystem we can future-proof against crises while empowering community collaboration. The thematic focus at TechBBQ Digital 2020 is centered around resilience: how individuals, organizations, and community can stay strong.



