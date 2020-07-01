Technisys Named a Regional Leader for the Americas in IBS Intelligence's Annual Sales League Table 2020

Digital banking company joins the IBSI SLT Leadership Club that recognizes platform-suppliers who rank in the top two positions in each category



MIAMI, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technisys [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2846010-1&h=4203146061&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.technisys.com%2F&a=Technisys], the innovative digital banking technology company that empowers established banks to transform to digital and helps jump-start challenger, neo banks and fintech companies, has been ranked as a digital banking supplier in multiple areas of IBS Intelligence's Annual Sales League Table (IBSI SLT) for 2020 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2846010-1&h=3887950587&u=https%3A%2F%2Fibsintelligence.com%2Fibs-journal%2Fibs-news%2Fibs-intelligence-announces-its-annual-sales-league-table-2020-results%2F&a=IBS+Intelligence%27s+Annual+Sales+League+Table+(IBSI+SLT)+for+2020]:



-- Technisys and the company's Cyberbank Platform ranked as one of the top

2 'Regional Leaders' for the Americas

-- Technisys ranked top 5 worldwide in the 'Pure-play Digital-only Segment'

-- Cyberbank Digital ranked top 5 worldwide in the area of 'Digital Banking

& Channels'

As one of the top two platform-suppliers for the Americas Region, Technisys joins IBS Intelligence's IBSI SLT Leadership Club. "We are pleased to welcome Technisys to the IBSI SLT leadership club. The SLT ranking is purely based on sales performance and hence, is a true barometer of market recognition. Congratulations, Technisys!" said Mr. V. Ramkumar, Sr Partner, IBS Intelligence.



"Technisys's vision has always been to be the global leader in technology solutions for digital banking, and our ranking in multiple segments of the 2020 IBSI SLT is a major step towards realizing that vision," comments German Pugliese Bassi, co-founder and CMO at Technisys. "We are thrilled that all the work we've put into developing our best-in-class dynamic API-centric Cyberbank platform and the strong relationships we have with our customers, is being recognized in this way."



"We are 100% focused on growing our presence in North America even further," continues Pugliese Bassi. "We are investing heavily and expanding our product portfolio to support banks and financial institutions in the US and Canada in their digital transformation efforts."



Stewart A. Stockdale, Chairman & CEO of Rellevate, a Technisys customer in the US, added: "Technisys is really well-positioned in the United States and in the rest of the world for digital transformation".



Detailed analysis and insights from the 2020 IBSI SLT are available in the June edition of the IBS Journal [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2846010-1&h=1448255428&u=https%3A%2F%2Fibsintelligence.com%2Fstore%2Fibs-journal%2Fibsi-sales-league-table-slt-2020%2F&a=IBS+Journal].



The Cyberbank Platform

Cyberbank is Technisys's dynamic API-centric core and digital banking platform. The platform, based on the concept of 'Structural Flexibility', helps banks and FIs rapidly adapt to changing consumer behaviors and win with digital experiences that help them differentiate.



Cyberbank Core [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2846010-1&h=362961083&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.technisys.com%2Fsolutions-benefits%2Fcore%2F&a=Cyberbank+Core] enables banks and FIs to create new and innovative products and services based on powerful parameterization tools and a library of ready-to-use capabilities. And Cyberbank Digital [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2846010-1&h=1050447077&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.technisys.com%2Fsolutions-benefits%2Fomnichannel%2F&a=Cyberbank+Digital] enables banks to create digital ecosystems and build exceptional, responsive digital experiences.



For more information on Technisys and the Cyberbank platform, visit www.technisys.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2846010-1&h=50148313&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.technisys.com%2F&a=www.technisys.com].



About Technisys

Technisys is the innovative digital banking technology company helping established banks to transform to digital, and jump-start challenger, neo banks and fintech companies. It offers a next generation platform that allows banks and FIs to stand out through their customer experience, increase their sales and dramatically reduce their time-to-market when it comes to launching new financial services. Technisys culture lies on its innovation, its human capital talent and its vision of the future. Thus, the company becomes a strong ally for its customers in the financial market that need to compete in this new digital age. For more information, please visit https://www.technisys.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2846010-1&h=2127970664&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.technisys.com%2F&a=%C2%A0https%3A%2F%2Fwww.technisys.com] or contact marketing@technisys.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2846010-1&h=1602007098&u=https%3A%2F%2Fprnnj3-irisxe8.prnewswire.local%2Fewebeditor%2F&a=marketing%40technisys.com].



