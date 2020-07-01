Global Real Estate Brands Adopt Matterport Capture Services to Accelerate Property Sales and Tenancy

Global network of Matterport Capture Technicians scan immersive 3D virtual tours for clients to explore properties from anywhere, anytime



SUNNYVALE, California, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterport [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2843072-1&h=1622579946&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmatterport.com%2F&a=Matterport] today announced Matterport Capture Services(TM), a fully managed solution for enterprise customers to book 3D virtual tours with Matterport Capture Technicians(TM) skilled in using the Matterport Pro 2 camera.



With an immersive digital twin of their properties, brokers and agents can empower clients to remotely and frequently explore, evaluate, and measure anything within the space, saving time and accelerating the decision-making process.



Capture Services enables companies to schedule 3D scans for hundreds or thousands of spaces across major cities in the United States, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Spain and Switzerland. Professionals can confidently book a vetted Capture Technician at a standardized price and expect a consistent level of service.



"In the era of travel and social distancing restrictions, companies around the world realize the value of Matterport for promoting properties or assisting businesses with spatial planning for Return to Work initiatives," said Brendan Dowdle, general manager of Matterport Capture Services. "We're excited to offer our enterprise customers with an ecosystem of professionals who are ready to capture digital twins of the highest quality from any of their office locations."



Through a simple online process, brokers and agents can book a Capture Technician and have 3D scans quickly delivered to them for immediate promotion. A unique link is generated for each property which can be added to websites; within listings and emails; or on social media channels, exponentially growing the number of prospects they can reach and engage.



Several global brands with thousands of brokers and agents are partnering with Matterport including Cushman & Wakefield [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2843072-1&h=3373154726&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmatterport.com%2Fnews%2Fcushman-wakefield-and-matterport-enter-global-agreement-accelerating-virtual-commercial&a=Cushman+%26+Wakefield], Colliers International [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2843072-1&h=2911859972&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmatterport.com%2Fnews%2Fcolliers-international-chooses-matterport-revolutionize-3d-virtual-tours-commercial-properties&a=Colliers+International], JLL and Engel & Völkers Americas [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2843072-1&h=3739339694&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmatterport.com%2Fnews%2Fengel-volkers-expands-virtual-offerings-all-advisors-americas&a=Engel+%26+V%C3%B6lkers+Americas]. Regional partners include JPAR [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2843072-1&h=3385220796&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmatterport.com%2Fnews%2Fjp-associates-realtors-partners-matterport-make-3d-virtual-tours-available-2500-agents&a=JPAR] in Texas and LonRes [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2843072-1&h=206841568&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmatterport.com%2Fen-gb%2Fupdates%2Fmatterport-announces-partnership-lonres&a=LonRes] in the UK.



"Our clients are increasingly relying on us to provide data and insights to help drive decision making and solve complex business challenges," said Adam Stanley, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer at Cushman & Wakefield. "This collaboration is a textbook example of how we're moving the real estate process forward for property owners and enabling our professionals to deliver exceptional service to our clients through a virtual solution that is imperative in the current environment."



Experience a Matterport digital twin from Cushman & Wakefield here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6cMmJFW11Sc [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2843072-1&h=2421083055&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmy.matterport.com%2Fshow%2F%3Fm%3D6cMmJFW11Sc&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmy.matterport.com%2Fshow%2F%3Fm%3D6cMmJFW11Sc]



Engel & Völkers' addition of Matterport Capture Services expanded its virtual technology portfolio for all advisors in the Americas.



"As a brand, we were early adopters of virtual technologies at a mass scale in 2017," said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. "In partnering with Matterport, we're able to offer enhanced virtual offerings to our network so that they can continue to deliver the highest level of service our clients have come to expect, even in uncertain and ever-changing times such as these."



Experience a Matterport digital twin from Engel & Völkers here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ai9Resgahc1&brand=0 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2843072-1&h=2041255488&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmy.matterport.com%2Fshow%2F%3Fm%3Dai9Resgahc1%26brand%3D0&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmy.matterport.com%2Fshow%2F%3Fm%3Dai9Resgahc1%26brand%3D0]



Matterport worked with JLL to develop a streamlined process that's part of an internal system used by JLL brokers and their clients, enabling quick scheduling of 3D scans with vetted Capture Technicians. Immersive digital twins of their properties allow JLL to conduct space planning, design projects, walkthroughs and promotion from virtually anywhere in the world. This gives prospective clients unprecedented access to JLL's global portfolio of properties, and existing clients get powerful tools for maximizing the use of the space they're in.



"We have always invested in the most innovative technology to showcase incredible spaces for our clients, and now we're leveraging it to help them navigate commercial spaces and plan for the new world of work due not only to COVID-19, but shifting priorities and the ever-changing ways business is conducted," said JLL President of Agency Leasing Jeff Eckert. "Using Matterport, we're able to continue to engage with our tenant prospects and carry out our business quickly and efficiently from any location, regardless of location and time zone. Integrating this technology allows us to provide the top tier experience clients expect when they engage us."



Experience a Matterport digital twin from JLL here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YB2yYCTjNMK&brand=0 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2843072-1&h=4141674150&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmy.matterport.com%2Fshow%2F%3Fm%3DYB2yYCTjNMK%26brand%3D0&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmy.matterport.com%2Fshow%2F%3Fm%3DYB2yYCTjNMK%26brand%3D0]



To learn more about Matterport Capture Services, go to: https://matterport.com/capture-services [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2843072-1&h=1996536987&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmatterport.com%2Fcapture-services&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmatterport.com%2Fcapture-services]



About Matterport Matterport is the industry leader in 3D capture and spatial data with a mission to digitize and index the built world, and advance the way people interact with the places they inhabit and explore. Matterport's all-in-one 3D data platform enables anyone to turn a physical space into an immersive digital twin and share it with others to connect and collaborate in 3D. The Matterport platform helps thousands of customers in 130+ countries realize the full potential of a space at every stage of its lifecycle including planning, construction, appraisal, marketing and operations.



Learn more at matterport.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2843072-1&h=2560196678&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmatterport.com%2F&a=matterport.com], browse a gallery of digital twins [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2843072-1&h=3932225851&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmatterport.com%2Findustries%2Fgallery&a=gallery+of+digital+twins], or explore a curated global collection of 3D spaces at Destination : Everywhere [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2843072-1&h=3719431510&u=https%3A%2F%2Fgo.matterport.com%2Fdestinations.html&a=Destination+%3A+Everywhere].



