Rita Ora to Be the Global THOMAS SABO Brand Ambassador From Autumn/Winter 2019

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The magic of jewellery, the magic of being a woman - Singer Rita Ora is now the global face of THOMAS SABO for the next two years. Rita is also the focus of the Autumn/Winter 2019 campaign, which was photographed by Cass Bird.



"Wearing jewellery is transforming - through its shine and sparkle. My THOMAS SABO campaign aims to empower women to experience this magical boost of jewellery and to inspire other women to create personal looks full of energy and liveliness," says Rita Ora at the beginning of the cooperation.



Rita Ora's passion for jewellery is reflected in the THOMAS SABO autumn/winter innovations. The focus is on bright jewellery colours and unique statements such as magical lucky charms and iconic cat motifs. Filigree star details run through the entire collection like a ground-breaking design code. The elaborately crafted Sterling silver jewellery pieces and matching new watch designs can be discovered from 15 July 2019 in all THOMAS SABO shops worldwide, in the THOMAS SABO online shop at www.thomassabo.com [http://www.thomassabo.com/] and in specialist retail outlets.



About THOMAS SABO



THOMAS SABO is one of the globally-leading jewellery and watches companies, designing, selling and distributing lifestyle products for women and men. The company, established in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf an der Pegnitz, Germany, operates around 300 of its own shops across all five continents with a total of around 1,800 employees. THOMAS SABO also collaborates globally with approximately 2,800 trade partners as well as leading airlines and cruise operators.



