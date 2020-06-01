Introducing the Anatomage Table Companion App To Visualize Real Human Anatomy with an iPad

SAN JOSE, California, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc, a market leader in 3D medical imaging technology, today announces the launch of Anatomage Table Companion - an iPad app that complements the Anatomage Table experience by allowing users to access one of the Table's real human cadavers. For the first time, a real human cadaver can be engaged through an iPad app. The Anatomage Table Companion app is now available for purchase from the Apple App Store [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2815290-1&h=2480694331&u=https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Fanatomage-table-companion%2Fid1511827853%3Fmt%3D8&a=Apple+App+Store] at the promotional price of $24.99 from $49.99 for a limited time only.



Anatomage created the Anatomage Table Companion App to bring the world's most accurate digital cadaver to the iPad. All of the functionality and content is derived from the award-winning Anatomage Table platform. The Anatomage Table Companion app will introduce a real male cadaver with the functionality and content highlighted below:





-- More than 2,300 segmented and annotated structures from a real cadaver

-- Major anatomical systems including Cardiovascular, Nervous, Skeletal,

Endocrine, Reproductive and Skin

-- Exploring real human anatomy through rotating and zooming

-- Removing, adding, and isolating anatomical systems and structures

-- Drawing and erasing with a touchscreen pen

Anatomage Table Companion is designed to complement the utilization of the Anatomage Table. The app is a solution to aid Table users who are unable to access their physical Table. By allowing Table users to review anatomy concepts at home, the app supplements in-class lessons that are incorporated with the Anatomage Table. Anatomage Table Companion provides essential anatomy knowledge for all medical disciplines.



About Anatomage



A market leader in medical imaging technology, Anatomage enables an ecosystem of 3D anatomy hardware and software, allowing users to visualize anatomy at the highest level of accuracy. Through its highly innovative products, Anatomage is transforming standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis and treatment planning.



