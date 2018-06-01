Menarini Ricerche to Present the Study Design of CD205-Shuttle, a First-in-human Trial of MEN1309/OBT076, at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2018

POMEZIA, Italy, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Menarini Ricerche (Menarini Group) will present at ASCO Annual Meeting 2018 the study design of CD205-Shuttle, a multicenter first-in-human clinical study to evaluate MEN1309/OBT076, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) investigated for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).



MEN1309/OBT076 is a fully humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody, in co-development with Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT), conjugated to a potent cytotoxic maytansinoid toxin via a cleavable linker. The ADC is directed against a type I transmembrane glycoprotein CD205/Ly75, that is over-expressed in several solid tumors and NHL.



The poster "CD205-Shuttle study: A first-in-human trial of MEN1309/OBT076 an ADC targeting CD205 in solid tumor and NHL" focused on the innovative design of the dose-escalation study will be presented during the session "Developmental Therapeutics-Clinical Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics" Abstract no. TPS2606, on June 4, 2018 between 8:00 AM-11:30 AM at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.



The CD205-Shuttle study is ongoing in major European oncology centers in Italy, Spain, Belgium and the UK. The study investigated to date 5 dose levels. The sixth dose level is currently being evaluated.



About the Menarini Group



The Menarini Group, with its headquarters in Florence, is present in 136 countries around the world with 17,000 employees. With a turnover of 3.6 billion Euro, Menarini today is 13th in Europe out of 5,345 companies and 35th worldwide out of 21,587 (source: IQVIA). Menarini has 6 Research & Development centres and its products are present in the most important therapeutic areas including cardiology, gastroenterology, pneumology, infectious diseases, diabetology, inflammation, and analgesics. Menarini's products are manufactured in the Group's 16 production sites, in Italy and abroad, where more than 583 million packs are produced and distributed over five continents each year. Through its pharmaceutical products, Menarini contributes continuously and with the highest quality standards towards the health of patients all around the world.



The Menarini Group has always pursued two strategic objectives: research and internationalization, and has a strong commitment to oncology research and development. As part of such commitment to oncology, Menarini, is developing four investigational new oncological drugs. Two of them are biologics, namely the anti-CD157 antibody MEN1112, and the toxin-conjugated, anti-CD205 antibody MEN1309. In addition, Menarini has recently added two small molecules to its oncology pipeline, the dual PIM and FLT3 kinase inhibitor MEN1703, and the PI3K inhibitor MEN1611, in clinical development for the treatment of a variety of hematological and/or solid tumors.



For further information please visit http://www.menarini.com







