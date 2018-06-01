DSM - Repurchase of Shares (25-31 May 2018)

HEERLEN, Netherlands, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, has repurchased 233,975 of its own shares in the period from 25 May 2018 up to and including 31 May 2018 at an average price of EUR86.30. This is in accordance with the repurchase, covering commitments under share based compensation plans and for stock dividends, announced on 19 March 2018. The consideration of this repurchase was EUR20.2 million.



The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 1,001,975 shares for a total consideration of EUR83.9 million.



For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details 1.6m Share Repurchase Program announced 19 Mar 2018 [https://www.dsm.com/corporate/investors/shares/share-buy-back-programs.html ]'.



DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.(TM) Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about EUR10 billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.



