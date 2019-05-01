IntroMath Wins the Best Use of Formative Assessment for Supporting Student Success in Mathematics

TORONTO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vretta's interactive courseware platform in mathematics, IntroMath, wins the Best Use of Formative Assessment Award at the International e-Assessment Award Ceremony in London, UK.



IntroMath [https://secure.vretta.com/] was recognized by the e-Assessment Awards for its innovative formative assessment which has proven to increase students' attainment and confidence in mathematics at post-secondary institutions. Significant increase in retention of first-year students was reported as a direct result of using IntroMath as an interactive courseware platform. This, in turn, led to savings of time and cost for participating institutions.



Currently integrated into mathematics courses at numerous post-secondary institutions across the country, IntroMath is continuing to transform the mathematics learning and assessment experience for students.



This recognition of IntroMath's effective use of formative assessments, further validates Vretta mission of providing students with the necessary confidence and skills required to succeed in their math courses and everyday lives.



About the e-Assessment Awards



The e-Assessment Awards [https://eassessmentawards.com/] are dedicated to recognizing advancements in e-assessments and applauding the latest innovations throughout the education sector. With an increasingly high number of applicants and attention from around the globe, the e-Assessment Awards are fast becoming one of the most discussed awards in the e-assessment community.



About IntroMath



IntroMath [https://secure.vretta.com/] is an Assessment-for-Learning courseware platform that is designed to encompass a wide variety of introductory mathematics course material including customized algorithmic assignments, interactive learning activities, e-Textbooks and OERs, along with other rich digital resources have proven to support students throughout their learning experience in mathematics courses.



The Best Use of Formative Assessment award recognizes the impact that IntroMath has brought to students in post-secondary courses including mathematics for business, finance, tourism, hospitality, health, nursing, technology, biotechnology, and statistics for business, health, and nursing.



