Salience Learning, New Company Focused on Learning and Development in the Life Sciences Industry, Announces Its Launch

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salience Learning is pleased to announce its official launch. The new company is a learning and development (L&D) firm focused on the life sciences. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2449927-1&h=1660224521&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bluematterconsulting.com%2F&a=www.bluematterconsulting.com]), a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/879070/Salience_Learning_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/879070/Salience_Learning_Logo.jpg]



The Salience Learning team includes experts in adult education, as well as biopharmaceutical industry veterans. Using this combination of expertise, the company applies science-based educational approaches to help life science companies solve their most complex business challenges.



The new company's General Manager is George Schmidt, a Managing Partner with Blue Matter. Other key members of the leadership team include Karen Foster, Head of Learning Strategy and Solutions, and Krista Gerhard, Head of Client Services.



According to George Schmidt, "L&D teams are under intense pressure to deliver a tangible business impact, and our goal is to focus on the most pressing business challenges life science companies face today to help drive that impact. But it goes beyond that. We place a very strong emphasis on applying key principles of the science of learning to every program we design. That's something that's often forgotten in today's environment, yet we know it's the key to getting the highest business impact from L&D."



Salience Learning organizes its offerings into three main groups: 1.) Programs include custom and off-the-shelf solutions focused on key business needs within the industry; 2.) Services include focused support to conduct great events and programs; 3.) Strategy includes bespoke consulting to improve the effectiveness of L&D organizations and to elevate the learning of entire organizations.



Salience Learning's programs are designed to help life science professionals elevate critical thinking skills, operate more effectively in matrixed environments, leverage data more effectively to drive business results, and improve business acumen.



The Salience Learning team is deployed in the United States and Europe and is serving customers around the world. Its website can be found at www.SalienceLearning.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2449927-1&h=121551572&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.saliencelearning.com%2F&a=www.SalienceLearning.com].



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/879070/Salience_Learning_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2449927-1&h=1228842443&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F879070%2FSalience_Learning_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F879070%2FSalience_Learning_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Craig Dunkley, cdunkley@saliencelearning.com, (919) 539-0658



Web site: https://www.saliencelearning.com/



