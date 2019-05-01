Blue Matter Launches New Company, Salience Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter is pleased to announce the launch of a new, wholly-owned subsidiary, Salience Learning. The new company is a learning and development (L&D) firm focused on the life sciences.



The Salience Learning team includes experts in adult education, as well as life science industry veterans. Using this combination of expertise, the company applies science-based educational approaches to help life science companies solve their most complex business challenges.



The company's offerings are designed to help industry professionals elevate critical thinking skills, operate more effectively in matrixed environments, leverage data more effectively to drive business results, and improve business acumen. The firm also helps improve the effectiveness of L&D organizations.



Salience Learning organizes its offerings into three main groups: 1.) Programs include custom and off-the-shelf solutions focused on key business needs within the industry; 2.) Services include focused support to conduct great events and programs; 3.) Strategy includes bespoke consulting to elevate the learning of an entire organization.



Salience Learning's General Manager is George Schmidt, a Managing Partner with Blue Matter. Other key members of the leadership team include Karen Foster, Head of Learning Strategy and Solutions, and Krista Gerhard, Head of Client Services.



According to George Schmidt, "L&D teams are under intense pressure to deliver a tangible business impact, and our goal is to focus on the most pressing business challenges life science companies face today to help drive that impact. But it goes beyond that. We place a very strong emphasis on applying key principles of the science of learning to every program we design. That's something that's often forgotten in today's environment, yet we know it's the key to getting the highest business impact from L&D."



The Salience Learning team is deployed in the United States and Europe and is serving customers around the world. Its website can be found at www.SalienceLearning.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2449692-1&h=546006957&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.saliencelearning.com%2F&a=www.SalienceLearning.com].



About Blue Matter



Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2449692-1&h=1161877872&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bluematterconsulting.com%2F&a=www.bluematterconsulting.com]) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. Its clients include leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the globe. The firm specializes in developing commercial strategies for pre-launch and launch-stage pharmaceutical and biotech products. However, it also assists clients with in-line products and at the organizational level. Blue Matter performs work in a range of therapeutic areas, with a primary focus on oncology and rare diseases.



