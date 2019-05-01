Snowflake Appoints Frank Slootman As Chairman And CEO

SAN MATEO, California, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowflake Inc. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2452412-1&h=866316916&u=https%3A%2F%2Fsnowflake.com%2F&a=Snowflake+Inc.], the only data warehouse built for the cloud [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2452412-1&h=1558337627&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.snowflake.com%2Fproduct&a=only+data+warehouse+built+for+the+cloud], today appointed Frank Slootman as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Former CEO, Bob Muglia, has left the company after leading Snowflake through five years of unprecedented growth.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880307/Frank_Slootman_CEO_ID_c8142a514a5b.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880307/Frank_Slootman_CEO_ID_c8142a514a5b.jpg]



Between 2011 and 2017, Slootman was Chairman and CEO of ServiceNow - one of the world's leading SaaS providers - taking it from under $100M in revenue, through a successful IPO, to $1.4B in revenue. Prior to that, Slootman was Chairman and CEO of Data Domain - a company he led from the very early stages, through to an IPO and ultimately to a $2.4B sale to EMC.



"Snowflake is one of the most significant new companies in Silicon Valley and we believe Frank is the right leader at this juncture to fully realize that potential," said Mike Speiser, Director at Snowflake, "The best time to make a change is when things are going well. We're thrilled to have Frank take the helm at Snowflake. We also wish to recognize the incredible role Bob Muglia has played over the past five years to get us to this point."



"Snowflake is a special company," said Frank Slootman. "There is a lot of software running in the cloud but very little of it fully exploits its scale, performance, elasticity and economics. Snowflake does, and it is poised to become the leading data platform of the cloud era."



About Snowflake Inc. Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud, enabling the data-driven enterprise with instant elasticity, secure data sharing and per-second pricing, across multiple clouds. Snowflake combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at snowflake.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2452412-1&h=3022486487&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.snowflake.com%2F&a=snowflake.com].



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/552340/Snowflake_logo_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/552340/Snowflake_logo_Logo.jpg]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880307/Frank_Slootman_CEO_ID_c8142a514a5b.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2452412-1&h=4158989244&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F880307%2FFrank_Slootman_CEO_ID_c8142a514a5b.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F880307%2FFrank_Slootman_CEO_ID_c8142a514a5b.jpg]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/552340/Snowflake_logo_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2452412-1&h=1674952649&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F552340%2FSnowflake_logo_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F552340%2FSnowflake_logo_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Alisa MacDonnell, VP of Corporate Marketing, alisa.macdonnell@snowflake.com



Web site: https://snowflake.com/



