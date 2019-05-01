Diversified Acquires Rutledge AV, Launches into Australian Market

Already established in EMEA and APAC, the acquisition further expands Diversified's global footprint.



KENILWORTH, N.J., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider, announces the acquisition of Rutledge AV. As a top integrator in Australia, Rutledge AV's robust client-base and track record of exemplary service enables Diversified to provide local support to clients and the confidence to deliver the standards they're known for in the Americas, EMEA and APAC.



"I'm very excited for this endeavor, expanding our capabilities into the Australian market and being a true global technology partner for our clients," said Fred D'Alessandro, Diversified founder and CEO. "The Rutledge team and everything they've built is a testament to their strengths as an organization and the synergy of our cultures, always a key deciding factor, promises continued growth and opportunity."



Founded from humble beginnings in 1979 by Michael and Sandy Rutledge, Rutledge AV has grown into Australia's largest AV integration specialist with offices across seven states and territories and over 350 AV professionals. "I'm delighted to have found the perfect home for what has been my life's work," said Michael Rutledge. "Sandy and I look forward to seeing the company continue to thrive as part of the Diversified family."



Kevin Collins, Diversified's President commented, "Welcoming Rutledge into the Diversified family is a huge milestone that I am proud to be part of. Much of our strategic international growth has led us to this point, where we now have established entities in almost all continents across the globe. Most importantly, we've gotten here through partnering with highly skilled organizations that share our values and passion for next generation technology solutions."



Andrew Morrice, Rutledge AV's CEO adds, "We are very excited to be part of Diversified. The merger was a logical choice with numerous similarities between our businesses and Diversified's innovative approach to the technology services industry. We can't wait to start working together as one team."



Rutledge AV will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Diversified, continuing to be a trusted partner to its clients while introducing Diversified's portfolio of offerings and adding incremental value for their organizations. Andrew Morrice and team will lead Diversified's expansion into Australia, helping establish the company's operations in the region.



About Diversified



Diversified is a leading global technology solutions provider delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions connecting today's enterprises to the global marketplace. Learn more at www.diversifiedus.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2449725-1&h=3818879613&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.diversifiedus.com%2F&a=www.diversifiedus.com].



