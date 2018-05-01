Ontario Teachers' Appoints Head of Infrastructure and Natural Resources

TORONTO, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers') today announced the appointment of Dale Burgess to the position of Senior Managing Director, Infrastructure & Natural Resources (INR), effective immediately.



Based in Toronto, Mr. Burgess will be responsible for overseeing our infrastructure acquisitions and asset management globally, along with our investments in agriculture, oil and gas, timberland and minerals. He has been serving as interim head of INR since mid-February.



"Dale's more than 15 years of experience on the Infrastructure team, combined with his proven ability to cultivate strong relationships across the fund, with current and prospective partners, make him ideally suited to take on this role," said Ron Mock, President and Chief Executive Officer and interim Chief Investment Officer.



Mr. Burgess joined Ontario Teachers' in 1996 and most recently was Managing Director, Latin America, Infrastructure & Natural Resources, where he oversaw portfolio companies as well as business development and origination in target countries across the LATAM region.



Mr. Burgess holds a BA from the University of Waterloo, is a Chartered Accountant, a CFA Charterholder and a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors.



About Ontario Teachers' The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers') is Canada's largest single-profession pension plan, with $189.5 billion in net assets at December 31, 2017. It holds a diverse global portfolio of assets, approximately 80% of which is managed in-house, and has earned an average annualized rate of return of 9.9% since the plan's founding in 1990. Ontario Teachers' is an independent organization headquartered in Toronto. Its Asia-Pacific region office is located in Hong Kong and its Europe, Middle East & Africa region office is in London. The defined-benefit plan, which is fully funded, invests and administers the pensions of the province of Ontario's 323,000 active and retired teachers. For more information, visit otpp.com [https://www.otpp.com/home ] and follow us on Twitter @OtppInfo [https://twitter.com/OtppInfo ].



Contact: Pav Jordan, Senior Manager, Investment Communications, +1(416)730-7207, pav_jordan@otpp.com



