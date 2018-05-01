Curvature Gains Market Momentum with Expanded Global Delivery of Independent IT Services, Including Enhanced Mainframe Maintenance Offering



Network, Storage and Server Industry Leadership Bolstered by IT Asset and Application Lifecycle Management Solutions to Elevate and Extend Customer Investments in IT and Digital Transformations



CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Curvature, the world's largest provider of third-party maintenance and multi-vendor network and data center IT lifecycle services, continues to gain significant market momentum through the expanded delivery of flexible IT services and responsive 24/7 support for network, server and storage environments. Over the past year, Curvature has scaled its global footprint to meet growing customer demands for expert professional services and hands-on support to ease data center consolidations, cloud migrations and physical equipment relocations as well as other time- and resource-intensive digital transformations.



"Our fast-growth trajectory continues to gain speed as Curvature responds to increasing customer demand for more flexible, end-to-end IT services and support," said Peter Weber, CEO of Curvature. "We will continue to focus on delivering the broadest array of offerings, backed by the strongest bench of experienced support professionals, to reinforce Curvature's leadership position in the IT industry."



With more than 2,300 employees working from over 100 offices and service centers in 11 countries, Curvature provides unparalleled reach worldwide. Expansion of the company's vendor-agnostic professional services has enabled more than 15,000 customers worldwide to optimize the useful lives of their IT assets thanks to access to more than 600 parts depots. In the past 12 months, Curvature migrated more than 14,000 assets on behalf of customers while also empowering them to better manage their IT support and equipment sourcing under one global contract.



Expanded Services with Enhanced Mainframe Support

Curvature's seamless orchestration of end-to-end IT support services has been enhanced with the addition of IBM z13 Mainframe maintenance [https://www.curvature.com/maintenance-services/ibm-server-maintenance] to extend the life of mainframes and peripherals. To ensure the highest levels of support, Curvature has invested more than $5 million since 2008 in creating its own zSeries innovation lab, which the company's central engineering team uses to support the development of best-in-class mainframe support methodologies, proprietary "call-home" tools, hands-on testing of spare parts and instructor-led training for field engineers.



"Curvature can manage an entire IT environment--from mainframes to desktops, network routers to storage arrays and everything in between," said Mark Nichols, Chief Product Officer of Curvature. "The addition of z13 mainframe support reinforces our commitment to supporting the full range of systems found in complex data centers while further differentiating Curvature from organizations that lack our depth and breadth of experience and expertise."



Currently, Curvature manages nearly 400,000 network, storage and server devices for customers worldwide while saving them up to 60 percent on traditional manufacturer maintenance contracts.



Elevated Focus on Operational Excellence

Over the past six months, Curvature has strengthened its ability to drive growth and operational excellence with an expanded management team of IT veterans and experienced business leaders. In September 2017, Weber took the helm of the organization, following an illustrious career as an IT and cloud services visionary. Scott A. Thomas joined the organization as Chief Human Resources Officer after completing the integration of complex HR systems impacting more than 90,000 employees involved in the merger between Charter Communications and Time Warner. Former EMC executive and tech industry veteran Jake Cleveland recently joined Curvature as EVP and GM while CIO Elizabeth Austin was appointed to the 2018 list of top women in business by The Charlotte Business Journal.



In addition, Curvature recently announced the impending move to a new headquarters with 41,716-square-feet of state-of-the-art space. The company also holds TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications for its distribution centers around the world to ensure compliance with rigorous quality standards. In keeping with these standards, Curvature embraces a series of continuous improvement practices to validate the highest quality levels for its equipment procurement and refurbishment services.



-- Dave Kelly, Global Network Operations Manager, Schneider

Electric"Curvature helped us save millions and focus on innovations as a

strategic IT partner focused on extending the useful life of IT assets,

consolidate multiple contracts into one and assist with strategic staff

utilization. Switching to Curvature gave us everything we needed--at a

fraction of the cost of traditional manufacturer maintenance. We've

never looked back."

-- Rob Brothers, Program Vice President, Software & Hardware Support and

Deployment Services, IDC"It is IDC's opinion that when the right

situation reveals itself, the use of third-party maintenance can make

real financial sense. TPM providers supply a valuable resource for

customers looking to support their datacenter environment. IDC sees TPM

as a valuable, viable option for many enterprises--and it should not be

overlooked when trying to optimize opex and capex cash flow."

About Curvature

As the global leader in independent IT support, products and services, Curvature is transforming how companies manage, maintain and upgrade equipment and support for multi-vendor, multinational networks and data centers. At a time of competing IT priorities and digital transformations, companies need to be nimble, efficient and smart in how they invest in IT and business innovation. A strategic partner with more than 15,000 organizations globally, Curvature specializes in de­livering 24x7 global technical support, advanced hardware replacement, and complete lifecycle management of networking and data center equipment under one global contract from locations in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.curvature.com [https://www.curvature.com/?utm_source=press-releases&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=rebrand-2017&utm_content=visit-curvature].



CONTACT: Sue Hetzelmeade, 760-434-9927, sue@hetzelmeade.com



