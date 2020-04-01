DSM Completes Acquisition of Glycom

HEERLEN, Netherlands, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces the completion of its acquisition of Glycom A/S ("Glycom"), the world's leading supplier of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) for an enterprise value of EUR765 million. The acquisition of Glycom was first announced on 21 February 2020 [https://www.dsm.com/corporate/news/news-archive/2020/10-20-dsm-to-acquire-glycom-to-accelerate-growth-in-early-life-nutrition.html].



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg]



DSM is a leading global solutions supplier to the Early Life Nutrition [https://www.dsm.com/markets/human-nutrition/en/early-life-nutrition.html] industry with a unique portfolio including nutritional lipids, vitamins and nutrient premixes. With the acquisition of Glycom, DSM adds HMOs to its portfolio. The high-growth HMO market is set to deliver novel ingredients for next generation Early Life Nutrition solutions.



Glycom is the only fully-integrated HMO provider in the world with its own product development, preclinical and clinical development, regulatory and large-scale production with an exciting innovation roadmap for next-generation HMOs. As HMOs are believed essential for the development of immunity, cognitive and digestive functions, there is significant interest in HMOs for the dietary supplement market, unmet medical nutrition needs like irritable bowel syndrome, food & beverage applications and for pet foods.



DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.(TM)



Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about EUR10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com [http://www.dsm.com/].



Forward-looking statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg]



PRN NLD



For more information:









DSM Media relations



DSM Investor Relations





Lieke de Jong

Dave Huizing





tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864





email media.contacts@dsm.com

email investor.relations@dsm.com







