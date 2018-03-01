LineRanger Robot: Innovative Live-Line Inspection Solution

MONTRÉAL, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Hydro-Québec announces a new milestone in the development of power line inspection robots with the unveiling of a functional prototype of its new robotic platform, the LineRanger. The robot, developed by Hydro-Québec's research institute (IREQ) in Varennes, is a new technological solution for the efficient inspection of conductor bundles on high-voltage transmission lines.



About half of the Hydro-Québec transmission system consists of lines made up of conductor bundles. This type of line is also widely used around the world. Conductor bundles present special challenges for a robot. A revolutionary built-in mechanism enables the LineRanger to surmount obstacles quickly and easily, for faster, simpler inspection of this type of line. "What really makes the LineRanger different is that it's easy for field crews to use. No specialized team is required," said Serge Montambault, Manager - Expertise - Robotic Inspection and Maintenance at Hydro-Québec. The LineRanger has a user-friendly interface and can easily be set up on a line, making it ideal for large-scale implementation.



Eventually, the LineRanger will be able to inspect about 20 km of line a day, without interfering with power transmission, because it can operate on live lines.



> Go to the Web site [http://www.hydroquebec.com/robots/en ] > See the LineRanger in action [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OItActG9S6U ]



Hydro-Québec, Media Relations, Louis-Olivier Batty, +1-514-289-4214, Batty.louis-olivier@hydro.qc.ca



