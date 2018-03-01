GRAZ, Austria, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --





- Jaguar unveils all-electric I-PACE in live global broadcast ahead of public debut

at Geneva Motor Show 6th March

- Audience watch live as I-PACE comes to life in one of the world's most advanced

electric vehicle (EV) production facilities

- Jaguar brings over 80 years of automotive experience to the EV market

- Visit Mexico City ahead of this weekend's Formula E-Prix to see I-PACE challenge Tesla

Model X: [https://youtu.be/fErFiWjoeCQ ]

- Hosted by British comedian and actor, Jack Whitehall, TV presenter and EV enthusiast,

Jonny Smith and American tech guru, iJustine

- Nine year olds Lola and Hudson give Jack Whitehall an I-PACE technology tour: Watch

here [https://youtu.be/E756aELB73s ]

- Electrifying performance, super car looks, 480km* range and rapid charging place

Jaguar at the forefront of the EV revolution

- To meet the creators and the makers of I-PACE tune in to 'Fully Charged' documentary

[https://youtu.be/tsqUy4VEJ4c ]

- I-PACE on sale now from GBP63,495** in the UK - configure yours at

http://www.jaguar.com

- Watch the I-PACE reveal here [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpyh-4q661g ]





*Based on European WLTP cycle ** Price excludes government incentives



Jaguar's first all-electric production vehicle, the I-PACE, has been unveiled to the world in a live broadcast.



To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:



https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8283351-jaguar-i-pace-charges-ahead-in-ev-race



British comedian and actor, Jack Whitehall, self-proclaimed EV enthusiast and TV presenter Jonny Smith and American tech guru iJustine, hosted a special live show as the first I-PACE rolled off the production line in Plant Graz, Austria, one of the world's most advanced EV production facilities, where the car will be built.



When it came to explaining the technology behind I-PACE, host comedian Jack Whitehall enlisted the help of Jaguar's newest vehicle experts, nine year olds Lola and Hudson. Watch it here [https://youtu.be/E756aELB73s ]



Ahead of this weekend's FIA Formula E race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez E-Prix circuit in Mexico City, the Jaguar I-PACE was pitted against both the Tesla Model X 75D and 100D in a 0mph-60mph-0mph head-to-head challenge. Panasonic Jaguar Racing's Mitch Evans got behind the wheel to showcase the acceleration and braking power of Jaguar's first EV against the Tesla models, driven by former IndyCar Series champion Tony Kanaan: Watch here: [https://youtu.be/fErFiWjoeCQ ]



The I-PACE has a state-of-the-art 90kWh Lithium-ion battery and offers sports car performance of 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds alongside the practicality of a 480km range (WLTP cycle) and 0-80 per cent charging time of 40 minutes (100kW DC). Allied with its concept car looks and next-generation artificial intelligence, it is set to be the perfect everyday EV consumers have been waiting for.



'Fully Charged' the documentary aired at the end of the broadcast, giving a behind-the-scenes insight into the creators and makers of I-PACE. Watch it here [https://youtu.be/tsqUy4VEJ4c ]



Designed and engineered in the UK, the I-PACE will be built in Plant Graz, Austria, as part of Jaguar Land Rover's manufacturing partnership with Magna Steyr. It joins Jaguar's growing family of SUVs, alongside the all-new E-PACE and multiple award-winning F-PACE.



I-PACE receives its public debut at Geneva Motor Show on 6th March.



I-PACE is on sale now from GBP63,495 in the UK. In addition to S, SE and HSE derivatives, there will also be a limited number of First Edition I-PACE models available. Configure yours at http://www.jaguar.com



Editors' notes



The I-PACE has been designed and engineered by Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and the country will remain the heartland of Jaguar Land Rover's manufacturing, engineering and design operations. Jaguar Land Rover will build the I-PACE in Austria as part of a manufacturing partnership with Magna Steyr.



Jaguar's heritage of elegant design and breath taking performance has excited and delighted the world for over 80 years. Today's world-class Jaguar family embodies The Art of Performance, with the remarkable, much admired and award-winning XE, XF and XJ saloons, the dramatic F-TYPE sports car, the F-PACE performance crossover - the fastest-selling Jaguar ever- and the all-new E-PACE compact performance SUV.



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647680/Jaguar_Land_Rover.jpg )







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647680/Jaguar_Land_Rover.jpg













Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8283351-jaguar-i-pace-charges-ahead-in-ev-race









