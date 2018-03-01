Terranova Unveils First-Ever Online Course for CISOs, Providing Expert Knowledge to Create Strong Security Awareness Programs

MONTRÉAL, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



A leader in the field of Information Security Awareness (ISA), Terranova understands that Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) are responsible for tackling a range of key challenges, among them, generating measurable results via an ISA program. It has also identified a major gap in ISA programs: security awareness is not always sustained after deployment, eventually leaving companies open to risks once again.



Consequently, Terranova has designed Raising Security Awareness Effectively, an interactive course that guides security professionals in developing a comprehensive program, diligently increasing employee engagement with smart awareness-building tools created to keep security top of mind on an ongoing basis. This is an industry first.



Raising Security Awareness Effectively encompasses a wealth of knowledge garnered from Terranova's experience in helping clients deliver security awareness to millions of users and thousands of campaigns. Terranova CEO, Lise Lapointe, says: "Our vast experience, as well as the partnerships that we have developed with clients over the years, has allowed us to create the perfect recipe for implementing an effective security awareness program based on objectives and KPI's, the first time around. No more trial and error."



Essentially, Terranova has mastered the daunting task of creating a scaffold to raise security awareness so that CISOs successfully set and accomplish objectives. The course significantly reduces the learning curve so that the team accountable for implementing an ISA program can deliver an interactive and integrated program perfectly tailored to the organization's culture and risk landscape.



Raising Security Awareness Effectively draws upon Terranova's 5-Step ISA Framework: (1) Analyze (2) Plan (3) Deploy (4) Measure (5) Optimize. These interconnected categories make up the overall architecture of an organization's security awareness program. Through each step, CISOs are empowered with knowledge, guidelines, and tools to analyze cybersecurity needs, plan strategies for audience engagement and motivation, deploy campaigns throughout the organization, measure success, and optimize their security awareness programs accordingly.



This hands-on course works in concert with Terranova's Complete ISA Solution. Both generate a seamless and positive experience for CISOs so that they can confidently orchestrate a complete security awareness program, and ultimately, develop a security culture that celebrates best practices and end-user engagement.



About Terranova WW Corporation



Terranova is a security awareness solutions provider, recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness, Computer-based Training. Our comprehensive solution helps educate employees on security and cyber risks, measure employee-related vulnerabilities in real time, fulfill compliance requirements, and monitor improvements over time to positively change security behaviors. With our multilingual and multicultural approach, we are renowned for providing remarkable support to global enterprises.



http://www.terranovacorporation.com/ciso [http://www.terranovacorporation.com ]



