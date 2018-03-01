Plug and Play Welcomes 111 Startups for its First Batches of the Year

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play [http://plugandplaytechcenter.com/] announced today that 111 startups were accepted into six of its accelerator programs. These programs will run from March through May and include Brand & Retail, Cybersecurity, Fintech, Food & Beverage, New Materials & Packaging, and Supply Chain & Logistics. Guided by the focus areas specified by the corporate partners in each program, Plug and Play sourced over 5,500 startups and accepted entrepreneurs from Australia, Canada, India, Istanbul, Turkey, the U.K. and the U.S. The list of admitted companies is posted on their website: bit.ly/pnpspring2018 [http://bit.ly/pnpspring2018]



"Plug and Play has been working with startups for twelve years. Our goal is to match startups to corporations based on their interests to create mutually beneficial partnerships that embody the Plug and Play spirit of open innovation. This first batch of 2018 is already exceeding expectations," says Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "We are excited to welcome these new companies into our ecosystem and make this the most successful year yet."



During the next three months, startups will be introduced to Plug and Play's corporate partners and have the chance to land pilots, POCs, and investment opportunities with these companies. There is no cost for the startups to be in the program and they will remain part of the ecosystem even after graduation.



These 111 startups will graduate at Plug and Play's Spring Summit on May 8(th)-10(th). Tickets to the Summit are limited. Register today: bit.ly/springsummit18 [http://bit.ly/springsummit18]



About Plug and Play Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in 28 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 6,000 startups and 220 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, PayPal, SoundHound, and Zoosk. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com [http://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/]



Media Contact Allison Romero allison@pnptc.com [mailto:allison@pnptc.com] (408) 524-1457



Web site: http://plugandplaytechcenter.com/



