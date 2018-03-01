Sharpay.io - One of the TOP 5 Worldwide ICOBench Projects Started Token Sale on 1 March 2018

BELIZE CITY, Belize, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



"Token Sale is the most transparent way for fundraising and promoting our project worldwide," - Anton Solodikov, CEO of Sharpay.io.



In January 2018, ICOBench - one of the most authoritative rating agencies, has given a 4.8/5 rating to Sharpay. The experts highly appreciated a strong team, an excellent target vision, and the uniqueness of Sharpay products. This makes Sharpay.io one of the TOP 5 worldwide evaluated projects.



(Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648607/Sharpay_China_Blockchain_Alliance.jpg )



This project has already attracted a large number of partners from many countries. On 26 February 2018, in China, Sharpay signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Blockchain Alliance Club Representative.



2018 is a Year of the Dog in the Asian calendar. Chinese partners are encouraged by such a coincidence, entrust the great hopes for cooperation, believe in prospects and are confident of Sharpay.io success.



Sharpay.io has developed a unique multi-sharing button with blockchain profit. The social network users have an opportunity not only to share information onto several social networks at once by just one click, but also get rewards for sharing. The website owners multiply traffic and sales.



Token Sale Statements:



- Start: 1 March 2018 - Tokens to be sold: 1.42 bln - Token nominal price: 0.00003 ETH - Soft Cap: 3 mln USD - Hard Cap: 45,000 ETH - Initial Bonus: 40%



"Sharpay is an all in one blockchain project that aims to revolutionize sharing content on the web. It's time to not share content but Sharpay it" - BTCmanager.com.



Sharpay is the share button with blockchain profit. In Sharing We Trust!



More info: http://www.sharpay.io



** The information contained in this press release is for informational purposes only. Sharpay tokens can be purchased if it's legally allowed. It's prohibited to participate in Sharpay Token Sale to residents of those countries, where participacion is directly/partly restricted or prohibited (USA, Singapore, Vietnam, etc). Sharpay is not responsible for Token Sale participants violating the laws, even if the violation due to ignorance.







Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648607/Sharpay_China_Blockchain_Alliance.jpg









CONTACT: Paulina Kulyukhina, paulina.kulyukhina@gmail.com, +905396453858, Tokensale@sharpay.io



