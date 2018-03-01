The Celebration of the 20th Anniversary Marks the Mid-point of This Year's Habano Festival

HAVANA, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --





The Habano Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary, so the evening event marking the mid-point of the Festival is in tribute to its history and success.



Teatro Marti and Gran Teatro de la Habana have hosted the event.



Attendees enjoyed Habanos such as the Festival's tribute product: Romeo y Julieta Grand Churchills (56x190 mm), a unique and exclusive vitola for a limited series of 450 humidors. And also Hoyo de Monterrey Le Hoyo Rio Seco (56 x 140 mm) a format that promises Le Hoyo Rio Seco a very well-received by Hoyo de Monterrey aficionados.



To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8283251-celebration-20-anniversary-habano-festival



The tribute evening was designed to pay homage to the Festival with music, dance and art, among which performances by Edesio Alejandro, Carlos Acosta, Litz Alfonso or Alain Perez. The Gran Teatro de la Habana's hosted a cocktail dinner that concluded with Descemer Bueno's performance.



During its 20 editions, over 1,200 people have visited Havana celebrating the Habanos culture with the attendance of relevant figures and culture members (Jorge Drexler, Tom Jones Chucho Valdes, Naomi Campbell, Joseph Fiennes, Jim Belushi or Ara Malikian). This year, Orishas will provide the music in the Gala Evening.



Today, attendants have enjoyed a special paring of Torres Brandies with two of the most appreciated Habanos: Partagas Serie D No 4 and Romeo y Julieta Short Churchills.



In the Festival also highlights the International Habanosommelier Contest. After the preliminary phase on the 26th of February, on 2nd of March the finalists Darius Namdar from United Kingdom and Mabel Duran from Cuba will dispute the final contest.



The I Habanos World Challenge will evaluate the knowledge and skills of Habano aficionados from around the world. The two pairs of finalists are Raffi Der Garapetian and Alexis Tselepis from Cyprus, and Mayli Mostaza and Daylin Lopez from Cuba.



The Gala Evening will take place on 2nd of March dedicated to Partagas and its new Linea Maduro. The evening will also include the celebration of the Habanos Awards ceremony and the Humidor Auction.







