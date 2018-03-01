W&H Dentalwerk Bürmoos GmbH: W&H Acquires Swedish Specialist Osstell

BÜRMOOS, Austria and GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



W&H President and CEO Peter Malata announced the acquisition of the Swedish medical technology company Osstell AB on 1st March 2018. This purchase continues the international growth of the Austrian family-owned company W&H Dentalwerk Buermoos GmbH. Osstell was established in 1999 and specializes in the development and production of innovative dental solutions for implant stability measurement and osseointegration monitoring. The Swedish company is well-known for its patented ISQ (Implant Stability Quotient) technology, which helps dentists to decide on the optimal loading time of an implant. Osstell is one of the leading suppliers in the global dental market today. With the current incorporation into the worldwide W&H Group, the aim of both companies is to create technological synergies and significantly expand their joint product portfolio in the future. Expansion of the resources available and of the key opinion leaders' network will bring further advantages for international market cultivation. "The aim is to further expand our expertise and thus strengthen our position as a specialist in oral implantology," according to W&H President and CEO Dipl.-Ing. Peter Malata. By acquiring Osstell, dental manufacturer W&H is emphasizing the strategic importance of oral surgery and implantology as an important growth area for the company.



W&H and Osstell have already been cooperating successfully in the dental market since September 2016, from which the latest generation of Implantmed, the world's first surgical device with implant stability measurement, was created. Equipped with the optional W&H Osstell ISQ module, the primary stability of implants as well as the optimum time for loading the implant can be determined by measurement of the resonance frequency. At the beginning of 2017, the cooperation was further intensified with exclusive distribution of Osstell products by W&H in selected regions. "The specialized company with its structure fits perfectly to the character of a family business, which is why we are confident that Osstell is a good fit and will become a valuable member of our W&H family," says Peter Malata. The new W&H subsidiary will continue to be managed by Jonas Ehinger who has been confirmed in his position of CEO. "Osstell and W&H have cooperated very successfully in the past, so it is a natural step that Osstell now becomes a part of W&H. As such, we have the opportunity for both stronger and broader global representation and greater delivery capacity - always with the aim to serve our customers and users with even better products and services as well as helping them to provide best practice services to their customers - the patients. Patients' well-being is always the top priority," says Jonas Ehinger, CEO Osstell.



Osstell AB will continue as the 19th W&H subsidiary with its own legal entity at the company location in Gothenburg (Sweden). The company name Osstell AB remains unchanged.



About W&H Dentalwerk Buermoos GmbH



The family-run business W&H Dentalwerk, based in Buermoos near Salzburg, is Austria's only manufacturer of dental precision instruments and devices and is one of the world's leading dental companies. Innovative product and service solutions, a modern company structure, a strong focus on research and development, and social responsibility ensure W&H Dentalwerk's success at both a local and global level. With some 1,100 employees around the world (680 of whom work at the headquarters in Buermoos), W&H exports its products to more than 110 countries. The family-run company operates two production sites in Buermoos (Austria), one in Brusaporto (Italy) and 19 subsidiaries in Europe, Asia and North America. Find more information on http://www.wh.com.



Contact details:

Agnes Hufnagl, Corporate Communication

Tel: +43/6274/6236-285

eMail: agnes.hufnagl@wh.com













