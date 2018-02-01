Yes Bank and The Economic Times Present 4th Edition of South Asia's Premier Event Global Business Summit 2018

NEW DELHI, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



YES Bank and The Economic Times announce the fourth edition of The Global Business Summit 2018 (http://www.et-gbs.com), scheduled to take place on February 23 and 24, 2018 in New Delhi. The theme for the 2018 edition is 'New Economy, New Rules'. Times Strategic Solutions Limited is a subsidiary of Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd.



The star-studded galaxy of speakers includes eminent names such as Honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi; Donald Trump Jr., Trustee, Trump Organization; Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber; Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Coal, Government of India and Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road, Transport & Highways, Government of India.



Reed Hastings, Founder, Netflix, will take the stage and analyze 'Rules of the Game in Media' - a contextual topic scrutinizing the fast-evolving media landscape while industry stalwarts such as Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO, Coursera; Bill Michael, Chairman, KPMG UK; and Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, YES Bank, will be seen engaging in a discussion on transforming today's 'Challenges into Tomorrow's Opportunities'.



Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, YES Bank and Chairman, YES Global Institute, opines, "The rules of the game have changed. While climate change, geopolitical realignments and technology present discontinuities globally, closer to home in India, we additionally have exciting new opportunities driven by digitization, de-regulation and changing demographics. In this context, the 2018 edition of the YES Bank Economic Times Global Business Summit with its central theme as 'New Economy, New Rules' provides a platform for global policymakers, opinion and thought leaders to discuss and deliberate on ideas which will shape the new world order."



Over the years, the summit has hosted prominent political and business leaders from not only India but across the world, including Dick Cheney, former Vice President of United States ; Prof. Nouriel Roubini, Nobel Laureate, Economist & Academician, Princeton University and Randi Zuckerberg, Founder & CEO, Zuckerberg Media.



"In the fourth edition of GBS, it is our endeavour to sharply focus on the current issues facing the world economy. Disruptive innovation is changing all businesses and this will only accelerate. At a macro level, while growth is picking up, protectionism is also growing. We believe the intellectual heft and diversity that the speakers bring to the summit, will help make sense of a complicated world," said Vineet Jain, MD, Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd.



In the past, the summit has seen a confluence of over 3,900 delegates from across Canada, USA, Russia, Belgium, Great Britain, Greece, Catalonia, Israel and more. In GBS 2018 will see participation from high-level delegations from USA, Russia, Italy, Mexico, Oman, Poland, Malta, Bangladesh, Georgia, and Slovakia, among others. The 4th edition of GBS will see participation from over 2,000 delegates across the 2 days of the event.



With some of the world's foremost business, government and though leaders calling it home over 2 days, GBS is poised to script a new chapter of economic change that will reset the rules.



