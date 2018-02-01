AEM Holdings expands into MEMS testing, acquiring leading European solutions provider Afore Oy

HELSINKI, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AEM Holdings today announces the acquisition of Afore Oy, a leading Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) test solutions provider based in Finland. With the acquisition, AEM broadens its global solution offerings beyond logic IC handlers and RF test & measurement, to include complete MEMS testing solutions. The acquisition of Afore enables AEM to extend the reach of its semiconductor backend solutions into many of the fastest growing segments in technology such as IoT, mobile, robotics and autonomous driving.



Afore Oy has a long track record in MEMS testing, having delivered its first MEMS test cells in 1998. Since then, its innovative MEMS solutions have grown to include wafer probers and test handlers with multi-stimulus and package options, as well as tri-temperature testing. Afore is a pioneer in wafer-level MEMS testing, enabling its customers to realize the full cost and speed efficiencies of advanced IC packages. Afore Oy's solutions are used in MEMS development and manufacturing in the automotive, industrial, and consumer sectors, with customers in Europe, USA, and Japan.



AEM and Afore will achieve significant business synergies by combining their expertise and geographical presence. Leveraging AEM's worldwide presence, Afore can now offer global support for its high-performance MEMS test solutions to large Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). AEM's global manufacturing and supply chain also enable Afore to take advantage of production efficiencies, as its business scales.



"AEM has excelled at providing IC handling solutions to the most advanced factories in the semiconductor industry. In recent years, we have broadened our portfolio of high-performance solutions to address additional high-growth technology markets around the world. AEM's acquisition of InspiRain in 2017 provided us with an exciting product portfolio in automotive and network cable testing. Our acquisition of Afore further expands our footprint through high-performance test solutions in MEMS, one of the fastest growing segments in semiconductors," said Loke Wai San, Executive Chairman of AEM.



Afore CEO Vesa Henttonen added, "Afore's mission is to power the most sophisticated MEMS factories in the world. Today, our testing solutions already provide unrivaled sophistication, reliability, and low operating costs for MEMS development and manufacturing. As MEMS technology becomes more widespread, Afore together with AEM look to deliver these benefits to a global customer base."



About AEM Group



The AEM Group provides handling and test solutions to the most advanced manufacturers in the world, helping them deliver many of the most successful products for the 5G economy including microprocessors, high speed communications, IOT devices, and solar cells. By focusing on advanced manufacturing solutions for high-volume, high-growth products, AEM has established valuable and long-term partnerships with customers, and maintaining its position at the forefront of manufacturing innovation. Based in Singapore, AEM serves its customers 24/7, across the entire manufacturing lifecycle, using its network of factories and field support locations worldwide.



About Afore



Established in 1995, Afore offers MEMS sensor test solutions for purposes ranging from the R&D phase, to high volume production, and further on to system level testing. The company addresses the requirements of the industrial, automotive, and consumer end markets. It is a recognized pioneer in wafer level final testing of sensors. Afore's mission is to help its customers meet market requirements with better sensor performance and lower cost of tests.



