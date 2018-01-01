Segway-Ninebot Brand Upgrade

BEIJING, Jan. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to comply with the company's continuous business expansion and new strategic layout of globalization, Ninebot, a world leader in the field of intelligent short-distance transportation, will formally announce the upgrading of the company name to "Segway-Ninebot" on January 1, 2018. Ninebot will also launch a new brand image.



The new logo of Segway-Ninebot combines the classic "flying guy" which symbolizes innovation and leaps with a circle which symbolizes the earth, showing the unity of the company's strategic goal and direction of globalization. The new brand image better highlights the company's feature of being technologically innovative, fashionable, and cool.



Segway-Ninebot owns four major product and service brands, namely, Segway, Ninebot, Segway Robotics and Segway Discovery. Segway is a product brand belonging to the PT business line, and all PT products adopting self-balancing technology will use the brand Segway. Ninebot is a product brand belonging to the PT business line, and all PT products adopting non-self-balancing technology all use the brand of Ninebot. Segway Robotics is a product brand for intelligent service robotics. Segway Discovery is a service brand providing global travelers with convenient and caring leasing of short-distance transportation tools.



The brand new Segway-Ninebot Company will take this brand upgrade as a new opportunity for development in the two fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and robotics. Segway-Ninebot will keep pioneering and innovating in these fields to continuously lead the development of the entire industry.



